The Nigerian football fraternity is still mourning the death of Peter Rufai, Monday Sinclair, and Allen Okwuchukwu Waobikeze, who passed away this month

Another tragedy struck the nation's football community when former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh lost his brother

Oliseh's younger brother was in charge of his empire while he was busy playing active football

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has confirmed the death of his younger brother, sending the football family into further mourning.

Uche is known for his major contribution in the entertainment world, working as a producer for stars like Danfo Drivers, Flekta Man, Oritse Femi, and many others.

Peter Rufai and Monday Sinclair's deaths are still fresh in the heart of Sunday Oliseh, as his brother joins the growing list of individuals to die in July.

Former Super Eagles captain Oliseh announces the death of his younger brother, Uche Levi Oliseh. Photo by: Uche Oliseh.

Source: Facebook

Sunday Oliseh announces death of younger brother

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh announced the passing away of his younger Uche Levi, who died on Thursday afternoon, July 17.

In a post on Instagram, the Julius Berger star revealed that the cause of death can be attributed to Malaria fever.

The 50-year-old said his younger brother was like a companion to him during his moody days. He wrote:

"Sadly, I lost my brother, Uche Levi Oliseh, on Thursday after a brief illness with Malaria fever.

"I have over a million things that I would wanna talk, laugh, and do with Uche, but sadly I cannot anymore. Death is a real bitc*."

Oliseh was part of the Nigeria squad to the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, winning the AFCON in 1994 and Olympic gold in 1996, per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh. Photo by: Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Nigerians have paid their last respect to the younger brother of Sunday Oliseh. Read them below:

Maria Ibiang said:

"Oh no sorry for your loss my condolences to you and your family🙏🏽 May God console you and your family and grant him eternal rest."

Anthony Vinaimont wrote:

"Mes sincères condoléances à toute votre famille coach.

"Qu'il repose en paix."

Dominic Aghogho Otadaferua added:

"Oh My God. May Uche Rest in Peace. Remember our growing up days in Festac. Uche was full of life. Death why?

"Skippo can you help me locate SUNNY, I saw a picture of yourself, himself and Egwutu in LEICESTER recently. Am currently in LEICESTER. Too sad to loose Uche. God knows best."

Miyen Akiri said:

"So sorry to hear this ..may God give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss."

Shakirat Musa Kudu wrote:

"Ooooooh so sorry sir accept Ma condolence, I know him vry well back in ikeja then, such a friendly and lively person to be with 😭😭😭😭."

Andy Peiffer added:

"Lieber Sunday, ich sende dir und deiner Familie unser aufrichtiges Beileid und viel Kraft in dieser schweren Prüfung.

"🙏 Möge dein Bruder in Frieden ruhen 🕯."

Waobikeze passed away, aged 59

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles star Allen Okwuchukwu Waobikeze passed away at the age of 59 on Sunday night, July 14, 2025.

The ex-international made limited appearances in the Nigerian squad due to array of stars on the left wing. Waobikeze, popularly known as 'Babaoo' by the fans, played for top clubs in the Nigeria Premier League like Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, BCC Lions of Gboko, and Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

