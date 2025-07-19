Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu has explained how his team was able to overcome Zambia in the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinals

Nigeria thrashed the Copper Queens 5-0 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Friday night, July 18

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was named the Woman of the Match following her two assists in the encounter

Nigeria beat Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday night, July 18.

The Super Falcons will face the winner of the match between South Africa and Senegal in the semifinals, scheduled for July 22.

Nigeria took control of the game, taking out Zambia's key player and captain, Barbara Banda, throughout the encounter.

We capitalised on Zambia's weaknesses- Madugu

Super Falcons interim coach, Justin Madugu, said the team took advantage of Zambia's weaknesses, specifically set pieces.

According to Channels, Madugu hailed the girls for putting up a commanding performance against a highly-rated Copper Queens.

The former Adamawa Queens gaffer revealed that the players were not impressive in the group stages due to the tactics of their opponents.

The 60-year-old emphasised that the team still needs to work on their ability to convert their chances. He said:

"The strategy the opposition adopts also determines what we do. In the previous group stage matches, the opposition decided to park the ball and play a low block; that made it a bit difficult for us to play the kind of football that people expected.

"The girls did their best, created chances, but the conversions were a problem. We kept emphasising that it is still a work in progress, as the team is still looking at areas of weakness, particularly opportunities at set-pieces and finishing in front of the goal.

"Today, we saw the result of the girls' efforts, and we hope they keep it up."

We are not carried away- Madugu

Interim coach Justine Madugu said the players are not carried away with their quarterfinal performance after thrashing Zambia.

He said playing against Copper Queen was not a revenge mission but to achieve the mission of winning the title for the tenth time. Madugu said:

"We are happy that we have crossed this hurdle. When you win games in the manner we won today, you are bound to be happy, but we are not getting carried away by this result because we still have lots of work ahead.

The girls did not look at it from a revenge mission but as a game we needed to win so that we could advance to the next stage of the competition."

Meanwhile, Rasheedat Ajibade was named the Woman of the Match after making two assists in the game.

Goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Tosin Demehin, and Folashade Ijamilu were enough for the Super Falcons to win the quarterfinal encounter, per Daily Post.

What did Madugu say?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach Justin Madugu openly admitted that the team struggled against the Mares of Botswana.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team played better in the second half compared to the first half following some tactical adjustments.

The 60-year-old revealed that there is still room for improvement after the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

