Taribo West has recounted how he grew up in the slums of Nigeria to become a world-class footballer

The former Nigerian international disclosed that he met with coach Monday Sinclair, upon his arrival in Port Harcourt

Taribo insinuated that he could have lived a life of crime has he not play football up to the professional level

Former Nigerian football star Taribo West has attributed his success to the late Monday Sinclair, who inspired him to become a world-class footballer.

The ex-Inter Milan defender narrated how he relocated to Port Harcourt, where he met Sinclair, then coach of Sharks Football Club.

West decried the hardships he and his mother faced, stating that without football, he might have turned to a life of crime, such as armed robbery.

Taribo West jubilates 13 June at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes after the 1998 Soccer World Cup Group D match between Spain and Nigeria. Nigeria won 3 to 2. AFP PHOTO JACQUES DEMARTHON.

He disclosed that the tactician was in charge of the first team, but somehow he became a top player having started with the clubs team B.

Taribo told Help the Talent Academy on TikTok:

"Getting to Port Harcourt, I was having a coach called Monday Sinclair. He was the coach of Sharks Football Club then.

"Also, he was a man who had enormous depth about football. So, he was coaching the first team and wanted to set up a feeder team, like a backup team.

"So, I went there for screening and trials. I was picked as one of the young lads. If not for that, I would have ended up as one of an armed robber.

"Coach Sinclair was more of a father to me than a coach. I learnt how to grow from a street footballer to a world star.

"If not for football, what would my life become? I would have ended up, if not an armed robber or one of the bad boys in town.

"One of the militants that would be raging the nation because I grew up in the Niger Delta."

Taribo disclosed via Vanguard that his father had wanted him to become a roadside mechanic, but he chose to play football.

Coach Monday Sinclair passes away

Meanwhile, the Nigerian football community is reeling from the loss of another iconic figure, as former Super Eagles player and coach Monday Sinclair has passed away at 88, deepening the sorrow following recent deaths, including that of legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

Sinclair, who represented Nigeria’s national team in the 1960s, briefly served as interim coach of the Super Eagles in 1997 after Philippe Troussier’s departure, leading the team in friendly matches against Tunisia and Zambia.

Renowned for his significant contributions to grassroots football development, Sinclair leaves a lasting legacy in Nigerian football.

Taribo West of Nigeria in action during the FIFA World Cup Finals 1998 Group D match between Spain and Nigeria at Stade De La Beaujoire on June 13, 1998 in Nantes, France. Photo by Stewart Kendall.

During his lifetime, Sinclair was credited for discovering and developing former Super Eagles stars, including late Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Finidi George, and Idah Peterside, among others, most of whom were part of the famous Class of 1994.

Kadiri Ikhana in critical condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that a member of the historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Green Eagles, Kadiri Ikhana, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

The 68-year-old former Super Eagles defender is currently receiving intensive care at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Auchi, Edo State, where he was transferred for an emergency blood transfusion and life-saving treatment.

