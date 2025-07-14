1980 AFCON-winning Super Eagles defender and former Enyimba coach Kadiri Ikhana is in critical condition

The Nigerian football legend was rushed to Irrua Specialist Hospital for emergency blood transfusion

Ikhana’s case has come amid growing concerns about the welfare of Nigerian legends after the death of Peter Rufai

Kadiri Ikhana, a member of the historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Green Eagles, has been hospitalised and is in critical condition.

The 68-year-old former Super Eagles defender is currently receiving intensive care at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Auchi, Edo State, where he was transferred for an emergency blood transfusion and life-saving treatment.

The news of Ikhana’s critical condition was made public by former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami, who expressed deep concern over his health, PUNCH reported.

“Kadiri has been transferred to the specialist hospital after his condition deteriorated significantly,” Odegbami confirmed on Monday morning.

Ikhana, once a rock at the heart of Nigeria’s defence, now finds himself battling for his life as the football community rallies around him.

Ikhana’s impact felt in Nigerian football

Kadiri Ikhana’s impact on Nigerian football cannot be overstated.

As a key member of the Green Eagles squad that lifted Nigeria’s first-ever AFCON title in 1980, he helped defeat Algeria 3-0 in the final held at the National Stadium, Lagos, a match etched into the nation’s sporting history, Vanguard reports.

Before his international fame, Ikhana played domestically for Bendel Insurance FC, where he built his reputation as a rugged and dependable defender.

His transition from player to coach marked another glorious chapter, as he went on to become one of Nigeria’s most successful football managers.

Ikhana famously led Enyimba FC to their historic 2003 CAF Champions League victory, the first ever by a Nigerian club.

Despite his many achievements, Ikhana, like many Nigerian football legends, now faces health challenges with limited support systems in place.

Poor welfare of Nigerian legends alarming

The alarming health condition of Kadiri Ikhana has reignited debate around the welfare of Nigeria’s retired legends.

In recent years, numerous former players have suffered in silence, with some passing away after brief illnesses due to poor medical care or neglect.

The case of Peter Rufai, the legendary goalkeeper who died just weeks ago, serves as a painful reminder of how fragile the post-career life of a footballer can be without proper institutional support.

Notably, Austin Braimoh, the immediate past Chairman of the South-South Police Service Commission, has reportedly been covering Ikhana’s medical bills.

While this gesture is commendable, it highlights the absence of a formal support structure for heroes who once brought glory to the nation.

As fans and stakeholders send their prayers to Ikhana and his family, there are growing calls for the NFF and Nigerian government to take immediate steps to safeguard the health and dignity of retired footballers.

