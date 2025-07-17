Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray from Napoli is being finalised after weeks of intense negotiations

Turkish sports presenter Volkan Kılıc announced the breakthrough, noting that the deal is set to be officially confirmed by the weekend

Osimhen had prompted Napoli to accept a revised offer meeting their valuation, though financial details remain undisclosed

After weeks of intense negotiations, Napoli and Galatasaray have finally found common ground in the highly anticipated transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Turkish sports presenter Volkan Kilic disclosed the breakthrough during a broadcast on Wednesday night, as fans of both clubs are excited.

Osimhen has been a major target for the Turkish giants, who see him as a key addition to bolster their attacking options.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks on during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 26, 2024 in Naples, Italy.

According to Kilic, after extensive discussions and consultations, both clubs have agreed to resolve sticking points in the deal.

Although specific financial details remain undisclosed, sources suggest that Napoli softened their stance after Galatasaray presented a revised offer that met their valuation expectations.

The journalist further stated that the transfer is expected to be officially announced by the weekend, even without final formalities such as contract signings and medical examinations.

Kilic wrote on X:

"A middle ground has been found in the Osimhen transfer. An agreement has been reached,” Kılıç wrote on X.

"I expect the Osimhen transfer to be announced by the weekend at the latest. Congratulations in advance."

Meanwhile, Galatasaray's chief Abdullah Kavukcu is said to be making desperate efforts to ensure the deal is completed as quickly as possible, even though there are no compromise or agreement has been reached yet, Daily Post reports.

He maintained that the Super Lig outfit will do all they can to secure Victor Osimhen’s transfer before the end of the summer transfer window.

Italian giants Napoli are demanding a significant cash payment and additional guarantees.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli during the Serie A TIM match between US Lecce and SSC Napoli at Stadio Via del Mare on September 30, 2023 in Lecce, Italy.

In June, Kilic disclosed that should Galatasaray fail to seal a permanent deal for the Nigerian international, the club would pursue Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Napoli yet to sanction Osimhen's transfer

Meanwhile, each time an offer is rejected, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis adds a new clause to the terms, leaving Galatasaray officials unimpressed.

It was gathered that De Laurentiis demanded a 20 per cent sell-on clause and a guarantee that the striker would not be sold to Italy for three years.

The Turkish Cup winners reportedly agreed not to sell him to Italy, but rejected the sell-on clause, which they feel is outrageous for a €75 million player.

Ighalo sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has shared his thoughts about the discussions surrounding Victor Osimhen’s future ahead of his impending Napoli exit.

Osimhen is expected to part ways with Napoli on a permanent basis this summer after five years at the club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists during the last campaign.

