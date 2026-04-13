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Police Drop Fresh Update After Popular Ghana Footballer Was Killed During Robbery Attack
Football

Police Drop Fresh Update After Popular Ghana Footballer Was Killed During Robbery Attack

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Ghana Police have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers after the deadly attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus
  • Promising footballer Dominic Frimpong tragically died after sustaining a gunshot wound during the ambush
  • The tragedy has sparked renewed concerns over road security for clubs travelling in domestic football

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Ghana football has been thrown into mourning after police released a fresh update on the deadly highway robbery attack that claimed the life of young Berekum Chelsea star Dominic Frimpong.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that a full-scale manhunt is now underway for the armed gang behind the Sunday night ambush, which targeted the club’s team bus as it returned from a league match.

Dominic Frimpong, Ghana, Police, Berekum Chelsea
Ghanaian forward Dominic Frimpong has tragically died following an armed attack. Photo credit: @FootballTweet
Source: Twitter

According to the BBC, authorities say the incident happened along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso road in the Nyinahin District at about 10:30 pm.

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What should have been a routine journey home turned into a nightmare for the players and officials on board, leaving the football community shaken by the loss of one of its brightest young talents.

Read also

Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong passes away following armed robbery incident

Police reveal chilling details of bus ambush

According to the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the team bus carrying around 30 players and officials was intercepted by six armed men, three of whom were reportedly carrying pump-action guns.

Dominic Frimpong, Ghana, Police, Berekum Chelsea
Ghanaian police revealed the bus had been carrying 30 players and officials when it came under attack by six armed men. Photo by Ernest Ankomah
Source: Getty Images

The attackers blocked the road, forcing the driver into a desperate attempt to escape. In the chaos, the driver lost control of the VIP bus, which skidded into nearby bushes.

"The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for armed robbers who attacked passengers along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyinahin District on Sunday, 12 April 2026, at about 10:30 pm," the Police posted on X.

As gunshots rang out, players and officials reportedly fled into the surrounding bush paths to save their lives.

The terrifying scenes underlined just how vulnerable clubs remain while travelling long distances for domestic fixtures.

Police say two spent BB cartridges were recovered at the scene, evidence that is now central to the ongoing investigation.

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Fresh fear in Kwara as terrorists kill traveller, kidnap 2 on busy highway

Dominic Frimpong’s bright future cut short

The attack turned fatal for Dominic Frimpong, the talented winger who had been building momentum since joining Berekum Chelsea on loan from Aduana during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Bibiani Government Hospital, where he sadly died while receiving treatment.

"During the attack, Dominic Frimpong, a footballer, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.”

Another victim, George Owusu Afriyie was also reportedly robbed of GHS 4,500 during the incident, further confirming the criminal nature of the ambush.

Frimpong had made 13 league appearances and scored two goals, showing signs of becoming one of the league’s breakout young stars before his life was tragically cut short.

The Ghana Football Association has since joined the growing wave of tributes, describing Frimpong as a promising young talent whose passion embodied the spirit of the league.

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Meanwhile, police have assured the public that additional personnel and crime scene experts have been deployed to the area, with a promise that the perpetrators will be arrested as quickly as possible.

Berekum Chelsea star dies during robbery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong.

The tragic incident occurred as Berekum Chelsea were returning from their away match against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League in Samreboi on Sunday, April 12.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

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