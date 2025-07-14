Napoli have reportedly turned down Galatasaray's latest proposal to sign Victor Osimhen

The Turkish champions met Napoli’s asking price of €75 million with a structured payment

The Italian Serie A champions have now ordered the Super Eagles star to resume for pre-season

Napoli have reportedly rejected Galatasaray's latest proposal to sign Victor Osimhen permanently and issued a strong warning to the forward.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and impressed, netting 37 goals and providing eight assists to help the club win the league and cup double.

His performances pushed the club to consider signing him permanently, and they immediately began working on raising the finances involved.

The Turkish champions waded off competitions from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and other top European clubs reported to be interested.

He accepted the club's salary proposal worth €16 million per season, and the club began negotiations with Napoli to agree on a fee, but no luck so far.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray’s 4th bid

Galatasaray’s opening offer to Napoli was €55 million, which was swiftly rejected. The Turkish club immediately raised it to €60mil, which was also rejected.

The Italian champions insisted on receiving the full €75 million release clause, and the Lions eventually yielded, but wanted to pay in five instalments, which was rejected.

Napoli added that Gala have to provide a bank guarantee that whatever fee is agreed on will be paid, and it is one of the factors that delayed the deal till this moment.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new offer of €40 million upfront and €35 million paid in two instalments, which the Serie A champions yet again rejected as frustration builds up.

Recent reports in the Italian and Turkish media claimed that Aurelio de Laurentiis is requesting a 20% sell-on clause to be inserted into a new offer.

It is unclear whether Galatasaray, which reportedly told Osimhen he could be sold to a top European club before the end of his contract, will accept the new term.

Napoli threatens Osimhen

Napoli players have begun arriving at the club's facilities in Naples today for their medical checks ahead of pre-season training, with Osimhen expectedly absent.

The striker has reportedly sent in a medical report explaining why he cannot show up, as the club's attitude frustrates him and blocks his move.

According to Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Neapolitans have ordered the Super Eagles forward to resume for pre-season; otherwise, he will face disciplinary action.

His last known location was in Lagos, Nigeria, where he had been spending his post-season holiday with family and friends since last month.

If he resumes pre-season training with Napoli, he is expected to train away from the first team as he will not take part in technical and tactical drills.

