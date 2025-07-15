Chelsea humiliated Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-0 scoreline in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer netted a brace and provided the assist for Joao Pedro in a rampant first half from the Blues

The UEFA Champions League winners have reopened interest in a Super Eagles player after this loss

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reopened their transfer in a Super Eagles attacker days after suffering a humiliating 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

PSG were favourites to win the competition after going into it off the back of a dominant UEFA Champions League win, including a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final.

Luis Enrique confronts João Pedro after Chelsea beat PSG in the Club World Cup final. Photo by Heuler Andrey.

Source: Getty Images

However, UEFA Europa Conference League winners Chelsea were too hot to handle, dispatching the French Ligue 1 champions with three first-half goals.

PSG, since Luis Enrique took over, have played without a recognised striker and used Ousmane Dembele as a false nine, despite signing Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos during that time.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Italian giants Juventus, while the Portugal national team star was relegated to getting minutes behind Dembele.

PSG reignite interest in Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign Victor Osimhen last summer, but failed to reach an agreement with Napoli, who insisted on receiving the full €130 million release clause.

According to Football Italia, the French Ligue 1 champions agreed personal terms with the striker on a five-year contract worth €14 million per year in July 2024.

PSG director Luis Campos did not progress with the deal because of Napoli's difficult negotiations and because manager Enrique did not fully sign off on the striker.

According to Calcio Napoli, Campos has contacted the player’s representatives to explore the possibility of reigniting their previous negotiations.

The interest was facilitated by Kolo Muani’s departure this summer as he is not part of Enrique's plans, and Ramos’ minutes are not expected to improve.

Napoli reducing the release clause to €75 million could help facilitate the transfer if Osimhen agrees, as PSG offered more than this last summer.

However, reports in Turkey claim that the striker’s focus remains solely on Galatasaray but could consider other top European clubs if his preferred destination does not work.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebrations after the 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Initial reports from the players' camp claimed other top European clubs are interested, though they have not entered negotiations with Napoli.

Manchester United reportedly initiated contact, but top transfer expert Fabrizio Romano debunked the claims that the Red Devils had made contact.

Romano confirmed that the Premier League did not progress with their interest from the January transfer window because of the cost of the transfer.

The lack of interest due to the financial demands applies to other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Napoli makes fresh demands

Legit.ng reported that Napoli made new demands from Galatasaray during their negotiations for the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen to the Turkish club.

The Serie A club wants to add a sell-on clause, which Galatasaray disagreed with and left the table. They are discussing internally whether to submit another proposal.

