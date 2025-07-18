Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen played against popular Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian

Both celebrities caught up during the #PlayForPurpose charity match organised by the Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong last June

Osimhen met with various celebrities, including Odumodublvk, Broda Shaggi, and many others, in the company of Victor Boniface

Victor Osimhen showed class during his holiday in Lagos, Nigeria, while playing in a five-a-side football match.

The Nigerian international spent quality time mingling with top celebrities and captains of industry after a successful season with Galatasaray, where he won two trophies in his first season.

Osimhen is currently on the radar of Al Hilal, while the reigning Turkish champions are pulling out all the stops to retain the prolific forward.

Nigeria entertainer Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, during the #PlayForPurpose organised by Super Eagles capatin William Troost-Ekong.

AY Comedian, Osimhen stun fans

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen played against popular celebrity Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, during a street football match during the holiday.

In a post on IG, the Napoli forward delivered a stunning chest control before providing an assist for his teammate.

AY Comedian stole the show when he scored two goals and provided an assist against Osimhen, while the striker acknowledged the comedian's performance.

Victor Osimhen confirmed AY Comedian's goals when they met during the #PlayForPurpose charity match organised by William Troost-Ekong last June, per IG. Osimhen said:

"That day we played, senior man scored two goals and one assist."

Fans react to AY's goals

Lovers of AY Comedian have hailed his performance against the team led by Victor Osimhen. Read them below:

sammy_digitech1 said:

"Na Uncle AY fit help Arsenal win the Champions League next season😂."

_uzuku_ wrote:

"Manchester United please get VO9 for us, see play,omg. Baba get passion for the game, he loves football."

olaoluwa0999 added:

"Osimhen passion for football is something very special🥰 imagine the way he celebrated that goal despite not even a professional match."

Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, picks the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the William Troost-Ekong charity match in Lagos.

burnamouthcfr_ said

"The part you scored is AI 😂😂😂 not AY that scored but AI edit made it happen bc why will you be so good 😂😂."

Osimhen scores wonder goal

While in Nigeria, Osimhen has continued to spend his time among friends, most notably rapper OdumoduBlvck, and this time they returned to a football pitch in Lagos.

During one of the games, the Super Eagles striker wowed onlookers after scoring a wonder goal with supposedly his weaker foot, as seen in a viral video posted by rapper OdumoduBlvck on X.

Osimhen blazed a powerful shot with his left foot from far out, beating the goalkeeper, who had no idea how to stop the goal and was rooted to the spot. This sparked praises from the fans watching.

Osimhen meets with Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen paid a visit to famous On Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, at his residence.

The broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, warmly welcomed the football star to his house.

Both celebrities exchanged pleasantries the moment Osimhen stepped out of his ₦369m Lamborghini.

