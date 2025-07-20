Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup played at the MetLife Stadium in the US on Sunday night, July 13

A brace from Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro in the first half gave the Blues their second title after their UEFA Conference League title

In the aftermath of the Blues' victory against Les Parisian, devoted Chelsea fans gathered in churches to offer thanksgiving to God for the memorable triumph

Chelsea delivered a remarkable performance on Sunday night, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Blues dominated the match from the first whistle, and Cole Palmer produced a spectacular first-half display, scoring twice and setting up Joao Pedro for the third goal.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates with his teammates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

The 23-year-old's opening goal came in the 22nd minute after a mistake by PSG’s Nuno Mendes. The Chelsea midfielder made no mistake in slotting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The England international second was a moment of brilliance. After receiving a through ball from Levi Colwill, he dazzled a defender before burying his finish into the bottom left corner.

Palmer then turned provider before halftime, finding Joao Pedro with a precise ball. The Brazilian broke the offside trap and lofted a beautiful chip over the PSG keeper to seal the win, per BBC.

PSG, who ended the match with 10 men, had no answer to Chelsea’s pace and precision, as Luis Enrique shoved Joao Pedro after the match per ESPN.

Chelsea fans hold Thanksgiving service

A group of Chelsea fans held a thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, July 20, to celebrate their team's FIFA Club World Cup title over PSG.

In a post on X, the fans were seen dancing towards the pastor with one individual wearing the jersey of the club.

The pastor blessed the offering of the parish members, sprinkling water on them as they danced back to their respective seats.

Fans react

Some football fans have reacted to a trending video showing a group of Chelsea supporters holding a Thanksgiving service in honour of their team’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Read them below:

@boniface_olah said:

"I luv my club😂😂😂😂😂.

"No peace for the wicked. #blues4life."

Cole Palmer of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup in the US. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

@Loverboipsp wrote:

"E remain pastor to put on the jersey."

@Xarmah_moses added:

"I'd understand why people would say we're insufferable."

@Bobbysnipper21 said:

"Omo Chelsea fans are a menace to the footballing world 😂."

@ell_marco10 wrote:

"Big mistake but dem no fit stop grace aje."

@Ridwano009 added:

"Actually, they did all they could to stop Chelsea, but Chelsea too strong😀.'

Chelsea players earn over £350K at Club World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that emerging champions of the expanded competition earned Chelsea approximately £90million, and each player will take home a £350,000 bonus.

Although the base salaries aren’t the highest, the players will earn huge pay, as potential signings will see that success rewards them lucratively.

The club’s model incentivises performance, with bonuses tied to specific achievements like Champions League qualification and trophy wins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng