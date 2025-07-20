England international Noni Madueke has revealed the nickname that gets teammate Cole Palmer 'angry' whenever mentioned

The 23-year-old is close to sealing a £52 million move to Arsenal, with personal terms already agreed

The winger left before the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0

Noni Madueke was declared surplus for Chelsea following the arrival of new signings during the summer.

The winger scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Blues since joining the club in 2023.

The England international is set to follow the likes of Petr Cech, Willian, Raheem Sterling, and David Luiz, who joined their London rival from Arsenal.

Madueke will likely become the fourth summer signing for Arsenal, following the completion of deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Martin Zubimendi, per BBC.

Madueke mentions Palmer's nickname

England star Noni Madueke stated that his former teammate, Cole Palmer, always gets angry whenever he calls him Chippy chips.

According to SportBible, the 23-year-old said Palmer genuinely loves football as he engages in kicking balls around on the lawn from morning till night.

The former PSV Eindhoven player explained that Palmer is one of the most lovable stars at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The thing about Cole Palmer is that the guy genuinely loves football so much. He could be out there on the lawn, just kicking a ball around, from morning till night.

"His nickname is called 'chippy', man. I call him that all the time. He gets angry, but it's cool and calm. Chippy, that's him, man. Chippy chips. He's going to be fuming when he sees this."

Madueke misses CWC final

Noni Madueke was part of Chelsea's squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament in the United States of America.

According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old missed out of the Club World Cup final, where the Blues defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, with Cole Palmer scoring a brace.

Madueke will receive his own medal by mail, as many joke that the England international could show it off to his new Arsenal teammates, who haven’t won a trophy in five years.

Madueke, who made five appearances for Chelsea in the tournament, was unbothered by the final, spotted at Wireless Festival in the UK watching Drake with former teammates Jadon Sancho and Carney Chukwuemeka during the match.

Meanwhile, in March, Trump was presented with the original tournament trophy before the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicked off.

During that visit, the president asked that the world's football governing body allow him to keep the original trophy permanently.

Noni Madueke recounts experience visiting Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has opened up about his experience of visiting Nigeria with his parents when he was young and what he enjoyed about the trips to Africa.

Madueke was born in London, England, to Nigerian Igbo parents.

He is one of the many English players of Nigerian descent playing in the Premier League.

