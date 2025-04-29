The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League returns tonight in the semi-final stage as the Road to Munich heats up

Premier League team Arsenal will host Paris Saint-Germain in the first semi-final at the Emirates Stadium

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has explained what his team must do to best Mikel Arteta’s side in London

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has opened up on what his team needs to do to get past Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final later tonight.

The 2024/25 Champions League is at the semi-final stage, with Arsenal taking on PSG and Barcelona squaring up against Inter Milan in the second semi-final.

Luis Enrique speaks to the press before Arsenal vs PSG. Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunner will host the Parisians at the Emirates Stadium at 8 pm before the reverse fixture next week Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Enrique shares what PSG need

PSG manager Enrique has shared his thoughts about what his team must get right to ensure they get past Arsenal and play their first UCL final since 2020 under Thomas Tuchel.

“The key to the game will be how we manage different parts of the game. We need to have a hand in all the different elements that will be the most important,” he said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“I think that all players are important in a squad. No one knows what will happen tomorrow, but I think PSG and Arsenal are very similar teams.

“They are able to attack, defend, and everyone works together. There is not one player that we depend on. They have had players who have been missing from the squad.”

Enrique's side are on course to win a treble this season, having secured the Ligue 1 trophy with four matches to go, are in the French Cup final and have a shot at the Champions League.

Luis Enrique jogs the ball during PSG's training at Emirates Stadium. Photo by Alex Davison.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta warns Arsenal players

Arsenal boss Arteta has sounded a note of warning to his players to let go of the weight of possibly being the first side in the club's history to win the UCL, same as their opponents.

He admitted that this could affect his players, but he urged them to let go of that burden and express themselves for a chance at history.

“We put so much into it to be in the position that we are. We earn it with our work, with our enthusiasm, because we face a lot of challenges and we managed to compete at the highest level for ten months,” he said as quoted by The Standard.

“So we earn it now. Be present and live the moment. It’s a beautiful moment. Let’s live it and let’s enjoy it.”

Arsenal's realistic chance of silverware this season is the Champions League; otherwise, they will end their fifth consecutive season without a major trophy.

6 Arsenal stars ruled out of PSG

Legit.ng reported that six Arsenal players will miss the PSG clash due to injury or suspension, which gives Mikel Arteta a huge headache ahead of the crucial first-leg tie.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is suspended for the first leg after accumulating yellow cards, while Jorginho, Gabriel Magalhaes and others are injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng