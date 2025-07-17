Donald Trump was in the thick of celebrations after Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup title at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The U.S. president appeared to have taken one of the medals, and there are insinuations that it was that of Noni Madueke

Noni left the tournament prematurely as the star had to travel for a potential £52 million transfer to Arsenal

The truth behind Noni Madueke’s missing FIFA Club World Cup medal has surfaced, amid rumours that President Donald Trump took it.

Madueke, who was a member of the Chelsea squad for the summer tournament in the United States, missed the final against PSG after being allowed to return to the UK.

The 19-year-old has been a major subject of the summer transfer window, and he had to travel for a potential £52 million transfer to Arsenal.

Reece James of Chelsea FC collects his Gold Medal from U.S. President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

At the Club World Cup final, Chelsea dominated PSG 3-0 in New Jersey, with Trump presenting the trophy and notably taking a medal for himself during the celebrations.

There are speculations that the U.S. president went home with Madueke's medal.

Madueke to receive Club World Cup Medal

However, the latest report via Daily Mail clarified that Madueke will receive his own medal by mail, as many joke that the England international could show it off to his new Arsenal teammates, who haven’t won a trophy in five years.

Madueke, who made five appearances for Chelsea in the tournament, was unbothered by the final, spotted at Wireless festival in the UK watching Drake with former teammates Jadon Sancho and Carney Chukwuemeka during the match.

His absence meant he missed Chelsea’s wild post-final celebrations after their intense 2024/25 season, GiveMeSport reports..

Meanwhile, fans have continued to express concern over Madueke, with Chelsea supporters frustrated by the winger and some Arsenal fans petitioning to block his transfer.

Trump’s prominent role in the celebrations also drew attention, with one Chelsea player reportedly leaving early to avoid him.

FIFA Club World Cup inside White House?

Meanwhile, in March, Trump was presented with the original tournament trophy before the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicked off.

During that visit, the politician asked that the world's football governing body allow him to keep the original trophy permanently. He told DAZN as per AS:

“They asked me, ‘Can you keep this trophy in the Oval Office?’ Then I said, ‘Are you coming to pick it up?’ And they said, ‘We’re never picking it up, you can keep it forever in the Oval – we’re making a new one,’”

“And they made a new one. That was exciting – but right now, the original is in the Oval.”

Noni Madueke of Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match against Fluminense FC. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea to wear gold badge

Legit.ng earlier reported that as a reward for their victory, Chelsea will wear the gold FIFA Champions badge on their kits for the next four years, per Gistreel.

It is a major change from the previous policy, which allowed champions to display the badge for only one year until a new winner was crowned in the annual format.

