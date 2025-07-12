Arsenal has added Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman to their shortlist amid complications in Eberechi Eze’s £60m deal

Lookman starred in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph two seasons ago and is available for €50m this summer

Multiple clubs, including Tottenham and Napoli, are monitoring the Nigerian forward ahead of a potential transfer

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans have taken an interesting turn as the Gunners now consider Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a viable alternative to Eberechi Eze.

While Crystal Palace's Eze remains top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist, talks over a £60 million move have hit complications, prompting the North London club to widen their search.

Arsenal's bid to sign Eberechi Eze has hit a roadblock in recent days as the Gunners continue their search for more attacking firepower. Photo by Visionhaus

Reports suggest “positive talks” were held between Arsenal and Eze’s camp, but the Eagles are refusing to budge on their valuation of the England international.

With Liverpool also circling the 23-year-old, the Gunners are looking at other creative and attacking players, one of which is Nigeria’s Lookman, a player Arteta deeply admires, Caught Offside reports.

Lookman’s price tag is reportedly in the region of €43.2million, a more affordable option compared to Eze.

The Gunners are already spending £50m on Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, leaving limited room in the budget for another marquee signing.

Lookman’s rise to the top at Atalanta

Lookman’s performances with Atalanta have made the 28-year-old one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe.

Arsenal have reportedly added Ademola Lookman to their list of attacking targets amid their pursuit of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze. Photo by Image Photo Agency

The Super Eagles star played a crucial role in the Italian side’s Europa League success, becoming the first player ever to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final, sealing a historic 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Beyond his European heroics, Lookman has become a vital figure for Nigeria, earning the 2023 African Player of the Year title.

He scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign. His efforts even earned him a Ballon d’Or nomination, proving just how far he has come since leaving England for Italy.

Premier League return on the cards

Several Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on Lookman.

According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are all reportedly interested in the Nigerian international, as are Serie A champions Napoli.

This increased competition may force Arsenal to move quickly if they are serious about landing the former Fulham and Everton star.

Arteta is said to appreciate Lookman’s direct style, technical ability, and versatility. Like Eze, the Super Eagles winger thrives on the left but can also play across the front line.

While Eze offers more central creativity, Lookman brings a higher goal output and greater experience in European competitions.

With Arsenal keen to boost their squad depth and attacking flair, especially with Champions League football on the horizon, Lookman may just be the missing piece if the Eze deal collapses.

Napoli offer cash plus player for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli have set their sights on Super Eagles attacker Lookman whenever they finalise Victor Osimhen's departure, but Nigerian football fans are against the deal.

Osimhen and Napoli have been at loggerheads over the striker’s exit after botching proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Napoli have reportedly contacted Atalanta and are ready to offer winger Giacomo Raspadori plus €20-25 million for the reigning African footballer of the Year.

