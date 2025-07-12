Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana has been ruled out of the entire pre-season

The Cameroonian participated in the first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on Monday, July 7

The future of the former Inter Milan keeper is in doubt following United's link to Aston Villa's Emi Martinez

Andre Onana will not be available for Manchester United during the pre-season tour after suffering a hamstring tear during training.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been sidelined for between four to six weeks, which means he will not be available for the 2025/26 English Premier League matches against Arsenal and Fulham.

The 29-year-old is responding to treatments and will travel for the pre-season in America during his recovery period.

Manchester United will begin with a friendly match against newly-promoted Leeds United on July 19 before commencing their Summer Series against West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton, and Fiorentina, per BBC.

Second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will step in for the injured Onana, while Tom Heaton will be on standby before the transfer window closes, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Onana set a news record in European competition, becoming the first goalkeeper to lose three finals with three different clubs after Manchester United lost to Tottenham 1-0 in last season's Europa League final.

Man United shop for new goalkeepers

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been identified as the replacement for out-of-favour Andre Onana.

According Footballinsider247, the World Cup winner is likely to sign for the Red Devils following Aston Villa's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Another goalkeeper on the radar of the 20-time EPL champions is John Victor of Botafogo.

According to the Utd District, the 29-year-old guided his team to win the Serie A and the Copa Libertadores last year, also listed in the Team of the Year for both competitions.

United are willing to trigger the £6 million release clause for the Brazilian.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed Onana's injury. Read them below:

@osquare78 wrote:

"I hope the hamstring lasts for a minimum of 8months and then from there, finds another club. He’s been nothing but a disaster & he’s already showing glimpses of a disastrous forthcoming season."

@phenoms_gram added:

"Our prayers don Dey work🤣🤣🤣."

@BmKriistien said:

"Which kind fans be this 😂🤣.. How can you be rejoicing that your first team Gk is Injured.. Yes he has cost us some games in the past but come on this news is not worth rejoicing for.. Don't worry y'all will see the importance of Onana after the first two opening games."

@michael_ishim wrote:

"God have answered our prayers.

"I want him out of the season."

@urchwani added:

"Wasn't he playing street football up and down in Cameroun."

@DexTee234 said:

"8 weeks or 8 years Jesus!!!!!."

@DrazyFire wrote:

"A while ago he was playing on a terrible pitch under the rain . Whoever steps in hustles found a golden chance to prove himself."

Onana presents jersey to President Traore

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has hailed the Burkina Faso president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, for his hospitality during his unscheduled visit.

The 29-year-old said the visit gave him an insight into the culture of the Burkinabe.

The Cameroonian international used the opportunity to present his UEFA Europa League jersey to the president.

