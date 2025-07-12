President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has exonerated himself over the old training kits used by the Super Falcons at the WAFCON

Nigeria became the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12th Women's Africa Nations Cup in Morocco

The nine-time champions will face Algeria in their last group stage match after defeating Tunisia and Botswana

Nigeria are preparing for their encounter against Algeria on Sunday, July 13 in Group B of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Super Falcons have scored a total of four goals in two matches against Tunisia and Botswana.

Super Falcons pose for a photo session during the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

Source: Twitter

Interim coach Justine Madugu had assured Nigerians of winning the tenth title, while Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala eyes her fourth title.

Why Falcons are training in old kits

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has explained why the women's senior national team trained with their old kits.

In a tweet by veteran football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Gusau revealed that the new training kit is stuck with the Moroccan Customs Service.

The football administrator said Nike did their best by sending the kits before the commencement of the WAFCON, adding that a courier agency reached out to the Federation after efforts were made to secure the kits. He said:

"Well, it is an issue of logistics. The kit was sent a little bit late. And sometimes, the coaches have to make a decision.

"There are certain kits meant for particular people, and we have to get the right sizes. It is only when we get those sizes that we fill out the particular forms for Nike, to get the kit that we will use, for a tournament like this. But if the kit had arrived on Monday, all these issues would not have been there."

Super Falcons training ahead of their encounter against Algeria at the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

Source: Twitter

Fans react

Nigeria football fans have reacted to the Super Falcons training with old kits. Read them below:

@Dave_Lummy5 said:

"This is a shame disguised with the excuse of logistics. It is the norm now. It will repeat itself, just watch."

@Isralrealwal wrote:

"To think this is not the Govt issue and somepeple are making it about the govt, you have to do your work at the right time."

@fobax10 added:

"I started to hear this kind of thing in 1991 . And this is 2025 , it is still happening. Sad😔😔😔."

@regal_affluence said:

"I just wonder if there is any single thing that works well in the country.

"At least one section of the government. Shey were ni gbogbo wa ni?"

NFF opens up on owing Super Falcons

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau has reacted to the widespread rumours that the Super Falcons of Nigeria are owed allowances as far back as 2021.

Records obtained from a source close to the team by journalist Osasu Obayiuwana dispute the president’s claims and confirm that the team are actually owed as far back as 2021.

The outstanding fees date back to training camps in Austria, Canada, USA, Japan, Mexico and Turkey ahead of friendly matches between 2021 and 2023.

