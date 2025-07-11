AC Milan have reignited their pursuit of Victor Boniface with a ₦71 billion (€40M) offer to Bayer Leverkusen

The Nigerian striker remains a top target despite interest from Manchester United and recent injury setbacks

Milan are also exploring alternatives, including Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Nigeria’s Tolu Arokodare

AC Milan have stepped up their efforts to sign Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface with a fresh ₦71 billion (€40 million) bid, reigniting interest that had initially cooled weeks earlier.

Boniface, currently on the books at Bayer Leverkusen, has emerged as Milan’s top striker target ahead of the new season.

AC Milan have identified Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface as their number one target ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian outfit, Sempre Milan, Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare is spearheading negotiations and remains convinced of Boniface’s quality and long-term potential.

The 24-year-old Nigerian had an impressive spell in the Bundesliga before being sidelined by a muscle injury in November 2024.

Despite the setback, Boniface still registered 11 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions last season.

The Super Eagles forward is contracted to Leverkusen until June 2028, and the German champions are in no hurry to sell. However, Milan’s recent proposal signals their intent to complete the signing before the transfer window intensifies in August.

Manchester United wait in line for Boniface

While Milan lead the charge, they are not alone in their admiration of Boniface. Manchester United, who are also in the market for a powerful forward, are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

The Premier League giants have yet to make an official move but could spring into action if Milan’s negotiations falter.

Boniface is also on Manchester United's radar this summer as the Red Devils continue to search for a new striker. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

The growing interest around Boniface highlights his rising value in European football.

Leverkusen’s willingness to entertain discussions, despite Boniface’s long-term deal, suggests that a high-value transfer is not off the table, especially with multiple clubs watching closely.

Milan also monitor Jackson and Arokodare

Although Boniface is the first-choice option, AC Milan are also eyeing other potential strikers in the market.

According to Football Italia, Chelsea’s Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson is on their radar, and respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Italian club has made an enquiry.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Jackson, although his valuation could prove challenging for Milan’s budget.

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare is being considered as a more affordable alternative.

The giant Genk striker had a breakout season in the Belgian Pro League, scoring 21 goals to finish as joint-top scorer.

At 24, Arokodare has drawn attention from clubs including Napoli, Burnley, and Fulham.

Genk are reportedly open to negotiating if a solid offer is made, as Transfermarkt currently values Arokodare at €18 million, making him a tempting option for clubs seeking quality at a lower price.

Boniface begins pre-season training in Spain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Boniface has resumed intensive training in Spain ahead of the 2025/26.

The 24-year-old is currently at the Marbella Football Center, which has attracted elite athletes including Real Madrid latest signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For an athlete or individual to be at the center per day, it €200 approximately ₦362,000.

