Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has paid a touching tribute to legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai

The 61-year-old passed away at the age of 61 after a prolonged illness last Thursday, July 3

The former Super Eagles shot-stopper won AFCON 1994 with Nigeria and also played at two World Cups

Victor Ikpeba has shared his last conversation with the late Peter Rufai.

Rufai sadly passed away at 61 on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after losing his battle with prolonged illness, which had plagued him since 2012.

The Stationery Stores legend manned the goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria from 1983 to 1998, during which he won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and featured at two World Cups in 1994 and 1998.

Super Eagles players pose for their official team picture against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Photo by: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP.

Tributes poured in from President Bola Tinubu, former Vice‑President Atiku Abubakar, and a host of ex-teammates, all hailing Rufai, popularly known as “Dodo Mayana”, per State House.

Ikpeba opens book of remembrance for Rufai

Monaco legend Victor Ikpeba shared how late Peter Rufai inspired younger players who broke into the Super Eagles squad in the late 80s.

In a TikTok post, the 1997 African Player of the Year said the iconic goalkeeper still gave back to his immediate environment years after retiring from international and club football.

The 1994 AFCON winner revealed that they both met at a function during the first quarter of the year, discussing the progress of the national team.

The 52-year-old said the death of the Super Eagles legend came as a rude shock to him. He said:

"May his soul rest in peace first, my thoughts goes to the family. I was with Peter Rufai in February, we had a birthday party we attended in the Sheraton Hotel.

"We do talk once in a while and I knew the role he played for me when I joined the national team; he was a big brother not only to me but a lot of young players that broke into the Super Eagles in the late 80's.

"His death is shocking. May his soul rest in peace, and with all the information I gathered, it is very unfortunate for a young man at 61.

"After football, he is still giving back to society and is fully involved in football in various capacities. We run into each other once in a while when we have our legend matches. It was absolutely a pleasure to be with him in the senior national team and always there as a big brother."

Peter Rufai and Victor Ikepba won the 1994 AFCON and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as teammates, per FIFA.

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba during the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Photo by: Henri Szwarc/Bongarts.

One of Nigeria's greatest goalkeepers- Ikpeba

Former Borussia Dortmund star Victor Ikpeba described Peter Rufai as one of the country's most popular goalkeepers.

The Prince of Monaco said he has connections with the family of the ex-international.

He added that the deaths of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and Peter Rufai put the football community in a state of mourning on July 3. Ikpeba said:

"I was devasted when I learnt of the news because we woke up on Thursday morning to the death of Diogo Jota and few hours we lost our own. The image, thoughts are still there. I know his sons and daughters, I have done a lot of things after our playing career with Peter Rufai.

"Nigeria will not forget him because he's one of our iconic and popular goalkeepers in the history of the country; you cannot take it away from him."

Former Golden Eaglets coach is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Golden Eaglets coach Hassan Abubakar has been pronounced dead following a prolonged illness.

The former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) coach was buried according to Islamic rites in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Tuesday morning, July 8.

The news came as a rude shock to the football community, as the country is currently mourning the death of 1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai.

