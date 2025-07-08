Several football icons were unable to attend Diogo Jota’s funeral due to personal losses, distance, or professional obligations

Liverpool legend Ian Rush revealed he was grieving his own brother's death and couldn’t travel

Emotional tributes from afar showed that Jota's impact reached far beyond the walls of the church in Portugal

Diogo Jota’s funeral on July 5 in Portugal brought together a sea of family, friends, teammates, and supporters grieving a life tragically cut short.

But while many attended in person, some iconic figures in football were notably absent.

Their absence, however, did not equate to indifference; instead, it gave rise to heartfelt tributes from afar, proving that even when physically apart, emotions were deeply shared.

Among the most moving messages came from Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who later disclosed that he was dealing with his own family tragedy at the time, Daily Mail reports.

In a sober Instagram post, Rush explained why he could not attend the service, despite being invited.

"I was in the middle of helping with my brother Gerald’s funeral when the news about Diogo broke," Rush wrote.

"It’s been an incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre."

Tributes from across the world

Footballers and managers around the globe paid tribute to Jota, especially those who could not make it to the funeral in Portugal.

From players still on international duty to former teammates now playing in other continents, messages poured in on social media, in press conferences, and through personal posts.

Mohamed Salah, Jota’s Liverpool teammate, shared a simple yet emotional message:

“My heart is heavy. Rest easy, brother. You were loved by many.”

Jordan Henderson posted a photo of Jota with the caption:

“Distance can’t stop us from mourning. You’ll always be part of our Liverpool family.”

Even Liverpool's former manager Jürgen Klopp, who reportedly could not attend due to travel constraints, shared a heartfelt note:

“Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father."

These tributes painted a picture of a man who touched many lives, even those far beyond his physical reach in his final days.

A loss bigger than football

The grief surrounding Diogo Jota’s passing was universal, felt not only by those present at his final resting place but also by those who mourned quietly across time zones and continents.

Their absence from the funeral did not diminish their love, respect, or sorrow.

Even those who could not walk beside his coffin stood with him in spirit.

Their words, shared online and in interviews, created a virtual wall of support for Jota’s family, especially his wife Rute and their three young children.

Police blame Diogo Jota for car crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spanish police claimed that English Premier League winner Diogo Jota was driving his Lamborghini when his car crashed.

The police revealed that the Liverpool star was overspeeding on the A-52 motorway near Palacios de Sanabria. They emphasised that they had studied the marks left by one of the tyres and it indicated that Jota had crashed his vehicle accidentally to avoid a collision.

