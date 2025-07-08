Liverpool legend Ian Rush was unable to attend Diogo Jota’s funeral due to the passing of his own brother days earlier

The 63-year-old Wales legend expressed deep sorrow, calling Jota’s death a loss to the club’s “family”

Diogo Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silver, were killed after their car skidded off the road and burst into flames

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has opened up on the deeply personal reason why he could not attend the funeral of Diogo Jota, following the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of the 28-year-old.

Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed in Spain just 11 days after the Liverpool forward’s wedding, leaving his wife Rute and three young children devastated.

Diogo Jota and his biological brother Andre passed away in a car accident in Spain. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

As tributes poured in from around the world, many fans wondered why one of Liverpool’s most iconic figures was not present at the funeral held in Gondomar, Portugal.

Rush has now detailed that he was dealing with his own heartbreaking loss, the passing of his brother, Gerald, just days before Jota’s death, One Football reports.

“I was invited and intended to attend Diogo’s funeral,” Rush wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

“But my brother Gerald had passed away last week. I was in the middle of helping with Gerald’s funeral when the news broke about Diogo. It’s been an incredibly difficult time.”

Rush opens up on personal loss

The timing of the two tragedies weighed heavily on Rush, who added that the grief had not fully sunk in yet after he heard news of Jota’s tragic passing.

“He hadn’t been well for a while, but like with Diogo, it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he said of his late brother.

The Welshman, who holds the record for most goals in Liverpool’s history, has long been known for his close connection to the club and its players, past and present, Daily Mail reports.

Liverpool Legend Ian Rush has explained that the loss of his brother prevented him from attending Jota's funeral in Portugal. Photo by Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

For Rush, Liverpool is more than just a team; it is a family. That made missing Jota’s final farewell especially painful.

Jota’s impact will not be forgotten

Rush concluded his message by reminding fans that Jota’s impact on Liverpool will not be forgotten.

While Rush was unable to attend, many other members of the Liverpool family including manager Arne Slot, Virgil van Dyky, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo made the trip to Portugal, alongside some club officials.

Their presence served as a powerful testament to the unity and emotional bond that exists within the club.

Rute Cardoso, Jota’s wife, was seen in tears at the funeral, resting her head on her husband’s coffin. The heartbreaking images and videos from the ceremony continue to stir emotions worldwide.

Jota’s last words to his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday night, hours before his life was cut short, Jota posted a video montage of his wedding on Instagram.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years and the mother of his three children.

The short clip was captioned with just six words: “A day we will never forget.”

