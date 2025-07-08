The wife of an RB Leipzig player has issued a statement to clarify the confusion that arose after Diogo Jota's brother's death

Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva tragically passed away in the early hours of Thursday after a car accident in Zamora, Spain

The brothers, who were the only children of their parents, were buried amidst tears in their hometown of Gondomar on Saturday

The wife of Portugal national team footballer André Silva has issued a statement to clear the mix-up after the unfortunate deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother.

Jota and his brother left the football world in mourning since Thursday, when news broke that they had passed away after their Lamborghini crashed and caught fire in Zamora, Spain.

Diogo Jota and André Silva were teammates at FC Porto. Photo by Miguel Riopa/AFP.

They were on their way to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England, where the Liverpool star will resume pre-season after he was advised against flying following a lung surgery.

Confusion over Andre Silva’s identity

According to Tuko, many fans were confused over Diogo Jota's brother, André Silva’s identity, after it was announced that the siblings had passed away from the accident in Cernadilla last week.

Silva was an unknown player in the second division of Portuguese football and coincidentally shares a name with RB Leipzig and Portugal national team star Andre Silva.

The Germany-based forward previously played for Porto, during which he shared the dressing room with Diogo Jota and both footballers featured for the national team.

Silva's wife clarifies fans' confusion

The RB Leipzig star’s wife, Maria Rodrigues, was forced to release a statement on her Instagram story to clarify fans' confusion, after receiving some condolence messages meant for Diogo Jota's brother.

“I have been receiving many kind and concerned messages lately. There seems to have been some confusion regarding the recent devastating news,” she wrote as quoted by Mirror UK.

“I want to clarify that this information is not about my husband, André Silva. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are thinking of them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Andre Silva and his wife, Maria Rodrigues, at Diogo Jota and his brother's funeral. Photo by PA/PA Images.

There is no publicly known woman linked to Jota's brother before his death, but the Liverpool star married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso 11 days before his death.

Coincidentally, Jota's former Porto teammate Silva married his girlfriend Maria Rodrigues at an event in Portugal. Fans flooded her comments with “RIP” remarks.

The former Werder Bremen loanee and his wife Maria Rodrigues were also in attendance at Jota and his brother’s wake and funeral service in Gondomar, Portugal.

Expert reflects on Diogo Jota's death

Legit.ng reported that an expert analysed Diogo Jota's death and deduced that two factors influenced the Lamborghini veering off the road and killing both brothers.

Locals in the Zamora region admitted that the A-52 road had minor faults, which made it unsafe. An accident happened at the same spot eight days before the Silva brothers.

The road safety expert claimed that the brothers were speeding and could be part of what caused the fatality, and added that an accident on the spot isn't a coincidence.

