The media feud between Samson Siasia and John Mikel Obi has taken another twist after he denied his earlier bribe allegation

The agent of Mikel Obi has reportedly issued a legal demand to the former Nigeria U23 coach over his claims

Siasia accused the Chelsea legend of trying to get into the team by trying to tempt him with ₦91 million bribe

Super Eagles legend Samson Siasia has openly denied reports claiming John Mikel Obi, through his agent, tried to secure a spot in the Dream Team VI squad for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Siasia and Mikel had been trading words on social media following claims by the Chelsea legend that he paid for the flight expenses from the USA to Rio, Brazil, the venue of the football event.

Siasia confirmed that Mikel Obi settled part of the hotel bill after the team encountered trouble with accommodation following the Ministry of Youth and Sports' denial of knowledge of their camping arrangements.

Former Nigeria U23 coach Samson Siasia and Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Photo by: MB Media and NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Super Eagles legend, he claimed the 2013 AFCON winner might have run bankrupt and is finding every possible means of extorting money from the Federal Government, per ATHLST.

The Lokeren legend went further to drop a shell that the former captain, through his agent John Shittu, tried to bribe his way into the team. He said:

“Going to the Olympics, Mikel wants to come and play. His agent said he would give me €50,000 so Mikel should play,” he added.

“I said it’s not about €50,000. He didn’t play the qualifiers, so I will take out someone who qualified us and bring you in? It won’t happen. That’s why Mikel didn’t go.”

John Obi Mikel of Nigeria celebrates his goal with Sadiq Umar against Denmark during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. Photo by: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Shittu opens up

FIFA-licenced football agent John Shittu has denied the allegations levelled against him by former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia.

According to The Cable, Shittu, who is Mikel Obi’s agent, said the former Nigeria U23 coach has reached out to him privately to apologise for the statement.

Shittu described the allegation as false, malicious, and grossly defamatory.

The agent demanded an unreserved retraction of the statement and the payment of #25 million within 14 days

Siasia denies bribery claims

Samson Siasia claimed that the Nigerian media misconstrued his statements.

According to Brila FM, the 57-year-old vowed not to speak to the Nigerian press after the saga.

Siasia pointed out that the statement credited to him is false and malicious. He said:

"I won't talk to Nigerian journalists again. Why would anyone say I said Mikel or his agent offered me money?"

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed Siasia's statement. Read them below:

Mark Linus wrote:

"This one no go last before FIFA go suspend am again, he is currently thinking with his stomach..it will lead him into wahala soon."

Matthew Patrick Akhere said:

"After he was hit with N250 million lawsuit. E eye clear!"

Ojo Adewale Samuel added:

"I like this! Its always good to clear your name.

"This was my view during the Osimhen and Finidi saga, you should come out and clear your name."

Akanimo Akpabio wrote:

"I think he should just focus on getting a job first and then let his work do the talking for him. He's a blest man who is one of the ex internationals with the best international credentials so he's very marketable."

Moshoodpm Isah said:

"But we saw the video. That's what you said."

Siasia claims NFF still owes him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samson Siasia claims that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) owes him $250,000 since 2016.

The former Nigeria U23 coach said his friend Yemi Idowu, who is also a philanthropist, came to the aid of the Dream Team VI when news broke that the team was stranded two days before their first match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng