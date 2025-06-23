Former Nigeria U23 coach Samson Siasia has called out the leadership of the NFF for not refunding funds donated by a philanthropist for the Rio 2016 Olympics team's flights

The ex-international claimed that the Dream Team VI passed through difficulties before landing Nigeria their only Olympic medal at the Olympics

The Super Eagles legend said the former Minister of Youth and Sports denied knowledge of the camping exercise for the team

Samson Siasia claims that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) owes him $250,000 since 2016.

The former Nigeria U23 coach said his friend Yemi Idowu, who is also a philanthropist, came to the aid of the Dream Team VI when news broke that the team was stranded two days before their first match.

Siasia said the initial plan was to pay for the chartered flight directly, but he resorted to sending the funds to the NFF, led by Amaju Pinnick.

The AFCON winner said Yemi Idowu lost confidence in him after the football body failed to refund his money, despite other plans having worked out.

The 57-year-old claimed that someone in the NFF must have diverted the $250,000 for personal use. He said via ATHLST:

"For the Olympics, you have to go there a week before your match; there was no plane for the team, no money. That guy, you remember that guy who gave me the money wanted to charter the plane for us.

"He actually sent that money to pay for the trip, up till now NFF did not give him that money $250,000 (Yemi Idowu).

"Now the guy is angry at me, we don't talk because the Federation refused to give him the money back; someone else has taken that money."

Delta Airline flew us for free - Siasia

Former Super Eagles striker Samson Siasia claimed that Delta Airline conveyed the Dream Team VI from the USA to Brazil at no cost.

The Lokeren legend revealed that the only condition given to the team was to give the Airline free advertising. He said:

"A day before our opening match, the Air Delta people called from a friend's connection that they'll fly us for free because it will be on the news that Delta Airline rescued Dream VI."

Dalung denied us- Siasia

Siasia explained that the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, denied knowledge of the team's training camp in Atlanta.

The 1994 AFCON winner said Nigeria abroad rallied round the team, providing food after they were thrown out of the hotel.

The Bayelsa-born player hailed Nigerians abroad for their hospitality during the unfortunate incident. He said:

"The former Minister of Youth and Sports said I took the boys to my house in Atlanta. He even said he doesn't know where we are.

"All my contacts in Atlanta came out for me. The Yoruba people, Igbo people one guy drove from North Carolina (two and a half hours) he asked what was going on with the team. I heard you guys are having problems. This is what we can do. Nigerians abroad are very nice people.

"We'll go to training and come back, the hotel will throw our things outside even to eat was a big problem; that same Olympic team. Nigerian boys that I knew have restaurant they'll cook and bring the food to us. Even Elegblete came to visit me in the hotel."

According to The Cable, Dalung berated the Nigeria Football Federation for claims of paying a chartered flight from Delta Airlines, when it was actually free.

Obi claims he bought Rio 2016 tickets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi said the country was yet to reimburse him for the Rio 2016 flight expenses.

The Chelsea legend claimed that he saved the nation from international embarrassment before their opening match against Japan.

