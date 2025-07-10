Diogo Jota was involved in a fatal accident, and the Liverpool star died alongside his beloved brother

His teammates, including Luiz Diaz and Alisson Becker, have arrived in Portugal for the burial ceremony

The pair were among mourners at the seventh-day mass held in Gondomar on Wednesday evening

Liverpool star Luis Diaz and goalkeeper Alisson Becker have arrived in Portugal to honour Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car crash alongside his brother on July 3.

The brothers were on their way to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England, where the Liverpool star, who was barred from flying after a lung surgery, would resume pre-season.

It was gathered that the accident, caused by a tire blowout that sent their vehicle off the road, occurred in the early hours in Portugal.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Colombian television before the funeral, Diaz disclosed he was overcome with grief upon learning of Jota’s death.

He stated that the tragic news left him in tears, saying Jota was special to him.

Colombian international Diaz was unable to attend the funeral in Gondomar on Saturday, July 5, due to international commitments. He said per Win Sports:

"Obviously it’s very hard. It’s very hard to find out about news like that, isn’t it? The first thing you do when you wake up is to look at the news, which is very sad because of what happened, honestly.

"The family among us, it caught us all off guard and I don’t think anyone is prepared for that kind of news.

"A team-mate, instrumental in my arrival in Liverpool because his family welcomed me, he welcomed me and we became great friends.

"We had a great, healthy rivalry and he was important. We always agree on many things."

Although Diaz was unable to attend the ceremony, numerous Liverpool players, including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, were present, GOAL reports.

Others in attendance include former teammates Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara, and Caoimhin Kelleher, paying tribute to Jota and his brother in their hometown.

Diaz had sparked controversy after being seen dancing with influencers instead of attending Diogo Jota's funeral.

Porto planned to sign Jota

Meanwhile, FC Porto’s president, Andre Villas-Boas, who was at Jota's burial, disclosed that he had plans of bringing the star to the Portuguese club. He said via Mail:

“Unfortunately, we were working with agent Jorge Mendes on Diogo Jota's return to FC Porto, and it won't be possible.

“It would be from 2026/27, and we had discussed the possibility. I made a point of conveying that message to Diogo, through Jorge Mendes, at his wedding, and it was a dream for all the Porto fans that it had happened.”

Eyewitness disagrees with police report

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh development has surfaced in the investigation into the fatal crash that killed Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, as an eyewitness challenges the initial police findings.

The accident, which occurred when their Lamborghini lost control due to a tire blowout and burst into flames upon impact, claimed the lives of both brothers.

Source: Legit.ng