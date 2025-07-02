Jay Jay Okocha and former Bolton manager Sam Allardyce recreated their iconic 2003 dance during a charity game in England

Okocha and Allardyce had worked together for four seasons during the ex-Super Eagles captain’s time at the club

The charity match raised funds for Motor Neurone Disease research and care, with over 13,000 fans in attendance

There are some moments in football that go beyond goals, trophies, and league tables. They etch themselves into the hearts of fans forever.

One of those moments happened again 21 years later when Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha and his former Bolton manager, Sam Allardyce, brought back their famous 2003 dance during a charity match in England.

Jay Jay Okocha played and captained Bolton Wanderers under famous manager Sam Allardyce during his four seasons at the club. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

According to The Sun, the crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium erupted with joy as Okocha, after scoring a penalty, ran straight to the sidelines, pointed at Big Sam, and together they recreated their famous dance.

Back in 2003, that same dance became famous following Bolton’s dramatic escape from Premier League relegation after Okocha and Allardyce turned the pitch into a dancefloor.

This time, the purpose could not be more meaningful: raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and supporting the mother of current Bolton player Gethin Jones.

The charity match wasn’t just a reunion; it was a mission. With over 13,000 people in attendance, the game raised vital funds for MND research and care.

The event brought together Bolton legends, including Stelios Giannakopoulos, Kevin Davies, Ricardo Gardner, Ivan Campo, Henrik Pedersen, and Jussi Jaaskelainen, all playing for a greater cause.

The match ended 7-4 in favour of the current Bolton squad, but the final score was almost irrelevant.

Okocha’s special bond with Allardyce

Okocha joined Bolton Wanderers in 2002, bringing flair, freedom, and magic to the Premier League.

Jay Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreated their iconic dance from 2003 during a charity game in England 18 years later. Photo credit: The Sun

At the time, Sam Allardyce’s Bolton side was not expected to survive in the top flight, but together, the duo led the team not just to safety but to glory, including an EFL Cup final and a UEFA Cup appearance.

Their bond was more than professional. It was built on mutual respect and belief in each other.

That bond was on full display again during the charity game 18 years later as they danced like it was 2003 all over again, in a video seen on Sky Sports.

It wasn’t forced. It wasn’t rehearsed. It was real, just two old friends celebrating life, football, and the chance to make a difference once more.

Fans in the stands, many of whom remember the original dance, cheered and laughed as nostalgia washed over the stadium.

How fans reacted to Okocha’s dance

On social media, the clip of their dance quickly went viral, drawing reactions from football lovers around the world.

@chupsy_25 tweeted:

“He was really really Good but not getting enough recognition.....I think he didn't play for the right clubs.”

@DanAjyei posted:

“Not even a Bolton fan but I love this 💜”

@nnamdi83 also posted:

“Prime Jayjay Okocha was a joy to behold! The Premiership is lucky to have Jayjay play in it...Even Ronaldinho watched in envy!”

Okocha opens up on CAF Award miss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okocha has opened up on how CAF denied him of the opportunity of winning the African Footballer of the Year Award in his career.

So good they named him twice, Okocha was one of the most talented African footballers ever, but never got his hands on the coveted individual award.

The former Bolton Wanderers attacker has admitted it was unfair for him not to have won the award, but has moved on from it.

