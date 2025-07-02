A Nigerian groom, who is a football fan, did the unthinkable during his traditional wedding on Sunday, June 29

The groom was caught on camera watching football icon Lionel Messi during the ongoing 2025 FIFA World Cup in the USA

Mixed reactions have trailed the groom's action, with some people advising the bride to expect more actions when they settle down

A Nigerian groom has caused buzz on social media with his actions at his traditional wedding.

His wedding took place the same day PSG faced Inter Miami in the Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

UEFA Champions League winner thrashed Lionel Messi's side with Joao Neves scoring a brace and front-runner of the 2025 CAF Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, scoring a goal.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match against Paris Saint-Germain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by: Sandra Montanez.

Neves opened the scoring account in the sixth minute after heading a free kick from Desire Doue into the net.

In the 39th minute, the Portuguese scored a brace from the centre of the box after a square-play from Fabian Ruiz. PSG increased the goal tally to three after Tomas Aviles scored an own goal.

Hakimi scored the fourth goal through a rebound after his first shot was deflected off the crossbar, per ESPN.

A Nigerian groom watches Lionel Messi at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline.

Groom focuses on Messi during traditional wedding

A groom has defied all odds to watch his football idol Lionel Messi during the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

In a viral post on X, the groom was spotted watching the World Cup winner when he got injured and was being attended to by the medical team.

When the groom discovered he was filmed, he smiled at the video, and his wife posed for the camera with a big smile.

The bride concentrated more on the traditional wedding activities while the groom focused on his match, where Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eventually lost. The video had the caption:

"When your football GOAT is playing on your traditional marriage day."

Mixed reactions trail the actions of the groom

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that followed the action of the groom, who focused more on Lionel Messi at the Club World Cup instead of his traditional wedding. Read them below:

Akande Olorunnisomo Olorunnisola said:

"Make I win and pay all that am owning after d wedding.... In groom's voice."

Aladesoyin-Adejumon Bolatito Renny added:

"Let the wife just no that she has succeeded in marrying herself."

Queen Emi Vin wrote:

"When I talk they'll come after me, let me close my mouth first and wait 😝😝."

Endless Solid Joy said:

""if na my man on my wedding day and he is watching Chelsea it's a blue flag for me I will even join him and forget my wedding to be honest who wedding help🤣🤣."

Philip Lincoln wrote:

"Make Barcelona sha no get match on my wedding day oo😂 God know wetin I go do 😂."

Groom focuses on his phone at wedding

