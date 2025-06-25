Former San Jose State University (SJSU) football star, Chandler Jones died in a car crash on Sunday, June 22

The 33-year-old played for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Family, Friends, and fans have released their tributes to the former coach of the College of Idaho

Chandler Jones has passed away at the age of 33 after being hit by a Toyota RAV4 on the Marina Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, June 22

The former San Jose State University football star died from blunt traumatic injuries, declared by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

The death of the football star has brought sadness to the football community in LA.

Life and times of Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones was born and raised in Los Angeles and made a name for himself at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. Due to his speed and agility, the 33-year-old was nicknamed 'The Jet'.

According to USA Today, Jones was the only player in San Jose State history to record at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons.

The LA native earned All-WAC honours at wide receiver, with his best season coming when he recorded 79 passes for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2013.

The 33-year-old also finished his collegiate career with the Spartans as their all-time leader in both receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). His high school, in a statement, via Daily Mail:

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of alum, Chandler Jones ‘09.

"Jones was a standout player on Bishop’s football team and still holds the record for longest kick-off return (97 yards) and longest fumble recovery (98 yards)."

Malley said Late Jones brought vibrancy

Ex-Spartans wide receiver Terry Malley was loved by his previous teammates due to his positive vibes.

According to San Francisco Chronicle, Malley explained that the football star brought vibrancy to the team whenever the morale gets low.

He said the former Browns player is a special breed of talent. He said:

"On my CV, I have been coaching for 50 years and come across a lot of players. There a some special players and Jones tops the list.

"The young man brought vibrancy to everyone during his playing days and was very passionate. Jones is a good human being who puts others before himself.

"if you ask 105 players who were in our team about the former player, no single person would say anything negative about him.

General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes Danny Maciocia extended the club's condolences to the family of Chandler as they pass through difficult times per Fox Sports.

Football Star dies during match in South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African football was thrown into mourning last night after a second division player passed away after collapsing during a league match.

Durban FC was playing against Milford FC at the Chatsworth Stadium during the Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture on Tuesday evening.

The club confirmed in an official statement that Sinamandla Zondi, 22, passed away and paid a glowing tribute to the talented footballer who had contributed to their season.

