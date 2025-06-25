Footballers get a lot of attention from women for romantic affairs or something serious, and vice versa

A Super Eagles footballer is at the centre of a scandal of giving a woman a fake promise to marry her

An Instagram influencer exposed details of his conversation with the England-based Nigerian star

A Super Eagles footballer is at the centre of a scandal after a woman exposed him for promising to marry her, but he eventually ghosted on her.

Footballers are some of the men who attract women the most because of their wealth and ability to give luxurious and expensive lifestyles, which many women crave.

Semi Ajayi celebrates Nigeria's first goal against Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Other high-paying sports, including basketball and entertainers in the music industry, are other most-sought-after men, particularly by affluence-loving women on social media.

Super Eagles star accused of giving fake promise

According to GSM HQ, an Instagram influencer has accused Super Eagles defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, simply referred to as Semi Ajayi, of giving her a fake promise.

Amel Akhtar shared details of their conversation, during which she claimed that the England-based footballer discussed the future with her, including marrying and raising kids.

In her exposé, she refused to name the player, but hinted that he last played for West Bromwich Albion, which was none other than the former Arsenal Academy star.

However, the Hawthorns released him at the end of last season at the expiration of his contract, and he joined a new club as a free agent.

In the WhatsApp chat screenshot, the player used the national team duty as an excuse for his silence. Ajayi was with the national team at the Unity Cup and a friendly match against Russia.

He scored in the 2-1 win over rivals Ghana in London, but scored an own goal in the 1-1 draw against Russia in Moscow.

Semi Ajayi during a Championship match for West Brom against Millwall. Photo by Adam Fradgley.

Source: Getty Images

Ajayi joins Hull City

The Nigerian defender moved to Hull City as a free agent and signed a two-year contract after six seasons, one of which was spent in the Premier League.

“I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season,” he told the club's official website.

“The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league, and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project.

“I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air, and my pace is an asset, Jared and Martin spoke highly of.”

Albanian model exposes football stars

Legit.ng reported that Albanian model Melissa exposed her inbox, revealing text from football stars including Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rafael Leao.

The 22-year-old adult actress has over 6.5 million followers across social media platforms and first gained attention in 2020 with her first video on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng