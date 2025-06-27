French star Kylian Mbappe has filed a lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain based on moral harassment

The 26-year-old revealed that his former club devised several ways of holding him back during the 2023/24 season.

Mbappe's relationship with the PSG fans ended on a sour note, with some of them booing him in his last home game at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain initially on loan from Monaco in 2017 for €180 million to avoid breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

The French player rose to become one of the best players for the team, winning six Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles, three Trophee des Champions titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles.

The 26-year-old scored a club-record 256 goals for the French giants in seven years.

After the end of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, the FIFA World Cup winner stunned PSG by refusing to take the option for an extra year. In 2022, Mbappe was offered the most lucrative contract in the club's history.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG reacts during the French Cup Final match against Lyon at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France. Photo by: Franco Arland.

Source: Getty Images

PSG frustrated Mbappe

Following Mbappe's decision not to honour the terms of his contract, the leadership of PSG left out the French player for the preseason tour to Japan and South Korea.

According to CNN, the club revealed that this UEFA Champions League runner-up would be freed in 2024, rejecting a €300 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

PSG went ahead to prevent Kylian Mbappe from playing the opening match of the 2023/24 season, but returned to action after talks with the top hierarchy of the club.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match against Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe takes legal action

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has officially accused Paris Saint-Germain of moral harassment and extortion.

According to ESPN, the 2025 European Golden Shoe winner claimed that his former club owes him €55 million in unpaid wages.

Mbappe, via his lawyers, expressed bitterness at the way he was treated in the build-up to the 2023/25 season for not extending his contract till 2025.

The winger revealed that the club isolated him from the main squad for disciplinary reasons, using the word 'lofting'

Mbappe signed for Real Madrid on a free transfer, scoring 35 goals and three assists in the first season of his five-year deal, per BBC.

Despite his reservations for his former club, Mbappe congratulated PSG for winning the UEFA Champions League title after dismantling Inter Milan by 5-0 in the final, per Yahoo Sports.

The president of PSG also acknowledged former stars like Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. for their contributions.

Mbappe grabs referee's wrist

Legit.ng earlier reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe grabbed the wrist of English referee Michael Oliver during their 5-4 loss to Spain in the semifinal of the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

The moment quickly went viral, capturing the raw emotion of a player who felt his team was denied a fair chance at completing their comeback.

Mbappe later addressed the issue, indirectly criticising the limited stoppage time.

Source: Legit.ng