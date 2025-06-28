Victor Osimhen is yet to decide his next club despite concrete offers from Galatasaray and Al-Hilal

Osimhen has turned down four bids up to €45mil from Al-Hilal but has not responded to Galatasaray

A Turkish football commentator has slammed the Super Eagles forward over the delay in his decision

Victor Osimhen has not decided his next club despite offers from his current loan club Galatasaray and this has angered a Turkish football commentator.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after falling out with Napoli's hierarchy over multiple failed transfers during the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He will leave Napoli permanently this summer and has interest from multiple clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, but only Galatasaray and Al-Hilal have approached him officially.

The striker has rejected four contract proposals from Al-Hilal worth €45 million, but has not responded to the Turkish champions’ current offer of €26 million.

Turkish pundit questions Osimhen's impact

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Galatasaray and was widely praised for his influence in winning the league and cup double.

Turkish pundit Ertem Sener, despite his contribution, has questioned the striker, claiming his impact is exaggerated and he wasn't the only one who won the title.

“Why is Osimhen so exaggerated? Footballers like Elmander, Drogba, Osimhen, Drogba have come and gone,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“Osimhen will have his vacation and listen to the clubs he wants. Will Galatasaray wait too, what happened now? Fenerbahçe stepped in for Osimhen.”

“Was it only Osimhen who made Galatasaray champions? Didn't Davison, Torreira, Lemina, Yunus and Barış Alper contribute?,” he asked.

Sener went ahead to question the Super Eagles’ forward’s love for the club after keeping the club on hold to go on holiday before responding to their offer.

“If Osimhen loves Galatasaray so much, he would accept Galatasaray's offer as soon as possible. So he is not a 100% Galatasaray fan. Because the management has prepared everything,” he added.

“If Osimhen accepts the Arabs' 50 million Euro offer, his football career will be over in 2 years, but if he accepts Galatasaray's 25 million Euro salary offer, he can be transferred to giants like Liverpool and Barcelona in 1-2 years.”

“He is still stalling Galatasaray and raising the price,” he concluded.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after scoring against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The striker is currently on holiday in his home country Nigeria, during which he has been spotted at nightclubs and other places, hanging out with celebrities and influencers.

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly ordered him to report for pre-season training with the rest of their squad next month unless he has joined a new club by then.

Former Napoli star criticises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a former Napoli star criticised Victor Osimhen claiming the Nigerian created unnecessary controversies and drama around his expected departure from the Italian club.

Floro Flores claimed the Super Eagles forward is a mediocre player who only performed well for one season and urged the club to get rid of him as soon as possible.

Source: Legit.ng