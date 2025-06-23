Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface met with a podcaster who dragged him on a show at the #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos

The lady threw jabs at Boniface for focusing more on social media activities rather than goal scoring

Earlier this month, the Nigerian international jokingly announced his retirement, which caused uproar on social media after the friendly against Russia

Victor Boniface met one-on-one with the Nigerian lady who went on a podcast to talk about his performance with the senior national team.

The Bayern Leverkusen star has been unimpressive for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The lady accused Boniface of always posting memes that were not funny and trying to appease his followers with giveaways.

She pointed out that the Bundesliga star had not done anything spectacular in his football career, especially with the Super Eagles.

The podcast soon went viral, catching the attention of Boniface, who exposed her chat with him, which resulted in her apologising.

In a recent interview, Nigerian journalist Edafe Matthew Eseoghene also cautioned the former Union SG star to work on his personality on the field of play, avoiding distractions. He said:

"Victor Boniface's problem in the Super Eagles is the same problem every other person has, he said on Elegbete TV Sports.

"For Boniface, we are doing two analyses about him. His personality off the field is overshadowing his personality on the field.

Boniface trolls podcaster

Victor Boniface was among the Super Eagles players who honored William Troost-Ekong at the #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos.

The Bayern Leverkusen star went viral for his cheeky penalty against goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, faking the shot with his right leg and eventually kicking the ball with his left leg (weaker foot).

As seen in a trending video, Boniface posted the podcast while she was trying to conduct an interview. He wrote:

"I dey with that forehead babe."

Boniface won the 2023/24 Bundesliga title with Bayern Leverkusen before losing the UEFA Europa League to Atalanta, per SkySports.

Boniface launches Talk Show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface may have dropped a hint that his future lies in the media when he retires after announcing that he is launching a talk show starting next month.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has culturally influenced the German club, with the club's social media admins using terms that are Nigerian lingos both online and offline.

He has faced criticism for his social media antics from fans, with many piling on him, not to forget that he is a professional footballer and not a ‘banger boy’.

