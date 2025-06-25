Many Super Eagles players spent their holiday in Nigeria after a long season at their European clubs

They were spotted everywhere fun was happening, including nightclubs and charity outreaches

A Super Eagles forward based in Europe was spotted riding okada in Lagos to entertain his fans

Super Eagles stars have been in the country for the post-season holiday since the end of the international friendly match against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Nigerian footballers gave a good account of themselves in European leagues this season, with three of them winning Golden Boots in Turkey, Belgium and Scotland.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates with Nathan Tella after Nigeria won the Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Their stay in the country for holiday has mostly been in Lagos, and they have shut down most fun spots, including parties, nightclubs and even charity events.

Tolu Arokodare rides okada

Arokodare won the Belgium Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot even though his team, KRC Genk, missed out on winning the league during the playoffs.

The striker played in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica and scored his first Super Eagles goal during the friendly against Russia, an equaliser in the 61st minute.

He is having a swell time on holiday in Lagos, and as seen in a video on TikTok, he was spotted riding an okada in Lagos and having a funny exchange with his friends.

Arokodare explores Lagos

The Festac-born forward was his brother Lawrence Arokodare’s best man during his wedding, after which he swore not to do it again because of the stress involved.

The Ebony Shoe winner was at Ajegunle for Wilfred Ndidi’s foundation outreach, and at Mobolaji Johnson Arena for the William Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity match.

Arokodare linked to Manchester United

The Super Eagles striker became a subject of transfer interest from European clubs after a brilliant individual season with Genk.

Premier League giants Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in the striker as they continue to reinforce their squad after an underwhelming season.

Tolu Arokodare at the Belgian league awards ceremony in Antwerp. Photo by Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arokodare is open to the idea of playing for Manchester United, admitting that the Premier League is a dream for him and he grew up supporting the Red Devils.

“Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure. Whatever options I have, I’ll take my time and make the best decision,” he told SportsBoom.

“I’m a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family.”

German champions Bayern Munich, Portuguese club Benfica, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce and Turkish rivals Besiktas, Portuguese club Benfica are the other clubs interested in the 24-year-old.

Aeokodare casts Victor Boniface

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Arokodare casts Victor Boniface as the Bayer Leverkusen forward was seen packing bundles of N500 cash ahead of their trip to Nigeria.

The two players shared a hotel room in Russia during the 1-1 international friendly match draw against the Europeans, during which they flew to Lagos for their post-season holiday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng