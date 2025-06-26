Former Chelsea star John Mikel Obi has ignored football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from his list of the most difficult players he faced during his career

The 2013 AFCON winner named an England legend and one-time UEFA Champions League winner as his toughest opponent.

Obi signed for Chelsea in 2006 despite being unveiled as a Manchester United player months earlier

John Mikel Obi has named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the best player he faced during his football career.

The 38-year-old faced the ex-England international during his 11-year stint with the Blues.

Obi won three English Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League title, and one UEFA Europa League title, while Gerrard won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup but failed to win an EPL title.

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel vies with Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard during the FA Cup final football match at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Photo by: AFP PHOTO/IAN KINGTON.

Gerrard, my toughest opponent- Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi said Steven Gerrard is the toughest opponent he has faced since turning professional.

Speaking on Peter Crouch Podcast, the midfielder said the former Aston Villa coach is technically and tactically good during his playing days.

The FA Cup winner said Gerrard was good both offensively and defensively while manning the midfield. He said:

"There is always I, and I always say. I know people think I am going to say Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, but it was your old teammate, Steven Gerrard.

"Oh my God, Steven G always gives me the toughest time. Quick, technically very good, and when he started playing as a number ten, he always loved to run behind me.

"Steven G always gives me a nightmare."

"Can you remember when Gerrard started playing as a number 10 for Liverpool with Spain's Fernando Torres up front?" he asked via Five podcast.

One of Steven Gerrard's memorable moments was when he inspired Liverpool to come from three zero down to beat AC Milan in the final of the 2025 UEFA Champions League, per TnTSports.

Mikel John Obi of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2016 in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Fans react

English fans have reacted to John Mikel's choice of the best player he faced during his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Wondwossen Tessema confirmed that Steven Gerrard was an all-around player who could deliver at any position, while Greg Totino added that Mikel has ended the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate.

Wondwossen Tessema said:

"Yes sir. He is complete player. When I say complete player, he is tackler, header, shooter. Playing both legs Left leg right leg he can play every position. Steve is my Number one in the world."

Greg Totino wrote:

"Just a reminder that the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate ONLY exists online among the fans. It’s never been a question among the footballers: it’s Gerrard and it’s not close. Even Scholes said so."

Dino Panayiotou added:

"Sometime talking sense about greatest players for a change. Refreshing."

Finley Allan Kalimbe wrote;

"Steven Gerrard made me to love football and to be a big fan of Liverpool...wen I see the face of that guy eish!"

Mikel Obi speaks on Chelsea signing Delap

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Mikel Obi has expressed concerns over Chelsea’s decision to sign Liam Delap instead of long-term target and Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Obi described the tournament as a chance for Chelsea to win more silverware and test their younger talents.

The former Super Eagles captain acknowledged that Delap is a good striker with the potential to make an impact.

