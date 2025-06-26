Victor Osimhen will decide his future in the coming weeks and leave Napoli permanently this window

The striker has interest from major European clubs, particularly those in the English Premier League

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has explained why he should try and secure a move to England

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has advised Victor Osimhen to try and secure a move to the Premier League this summer as he is set to leave Napoli permanently.

Osimhen will decide his future in the coming days with multiple clubs interested, including the clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, Turkish Super League and Saudi Arabia.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray in a 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker cemented his status as one of the best strikers in Europe with his performance during his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray.

He scored 37 goals and provided a further eight assists to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup titles, winning the top scorer and best player award.

He joined Galatasaray last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli despite discussing with three clubs from different leagues and countries.

Napoli’s excessive demands collapsed the proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, while the striker rejected a pay cut from London club Chelsea.

Oliseh advises Osimhen to move to Premier League

Nigerian football legend Oliseh praised Osimhen as a big asset for Nigerian football and advised him to move to England to be in the limelight.

“I think he (Osimhen) is a huge asset to Nigerian football. But like every top asset, we all have our shortcomings. We have to be able to find solutions and work around it,” he told Lagos Talks.

“This is a player that if he wants to continue to be in the limelight, he has to go to the Premier League. Nigerians want to see him there. He has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea for a long time.

“But for him to play that way, for him to become that big, there are many things he has to change,” he added.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Why Premier League clubs don't want Osimhen

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all explored a move for the Napoli forward in past windows, but have not made concrete advances this summer.

According to journalist David Ornstein, two major factors are stumbling blocks to English clubs completing a deal for the Nigerian forward despite their interests.

His salary demand is the major factor putting the clubs off, as it could put them at risk of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which would attract sanctions.

Ornstein also noted that his profile does not align with how most top clubs want to play, hence the drawback of pushing to complete the deal.

Former Napoli star criticises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that former Napoli star Floro Flores slammed Victor Osimhen over the controversies and drama surrounding his departure from the Italian club.

Flores described the Super Eagles forward as a mediocre player who only performed well for one season and urged the club to get rid of him as soon as possible.

