Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo recently tied the knot with his wife in a ceremony in his native Uruguay in the presence of his family and friends, including teammates.

Araujo has been in a relationship with Abigail Oliveira for many years, and the two have two beautiful daughters, Aitana and Adara, before tying the knot recently.

Ronald Araujo in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

The defender got married after a successful season with Barca, during which the club won the La Liga and Copa del Rey and reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Araujo gets emotional at his wedding

The tough defender let go of his hard side and teared up during the ceremony, pictures of which he shared on his Instagram page, with the caption just married.

According to Tribuna, outgoing star Ansu Fati was the only Barcelona player who was present at the ceremony, as others were away on holiday, but they congratulated him on social media.

Goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen wrote “many congratulations”, while Manchester United star and his Uruguay teammate Manuel Ugarte wrote “of course!”.

Riqui Puig, Gerard Martin, and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez all dropped congratulations under the post, while Ferran Torres rounded it up with “congratulations brother.”

Araujo faces uncertain future at Barcelona

Araujo came off a difficult individual season with Blaugrana, during which he played less, with Hansi Flick preferring the centre-back pair of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez.

The Uruguayan was close to leaving the club in the January transfer window, but changed his mind and signed a new contract until June 30, 2031.

Regardless, he could leave the club this summer if any club activates his €65 million release clause as he seeks more playing time next season ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Club's sporting director Deco admitted that the club has to sell one of its five centre-backs because the position is overcrowded, and Flick has to make a decision.

Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Photo by Eitan Abramovich/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“We have five centre-backs, and one needs to leave because the position is overcrowded. The coach has to make decisions,” he told La Vanguardia.

All indications point to Araujo and former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as the players who could leave.

The club have drawn up three possible replacements if he leaves, including Premier League star Marc Guehi, Cristhian Mosquera and Antonio Silva.

