An Albanian model has caused a stir on social media as she released a direct message (DM) from Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., and Rafael Leao

The 22-year-old claimed to have rooted for Brazilian star ahead of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri in 2024

The trio is yet to make an official statement on the accusation leveled against them by the model

OnlyFans model Melissa M has accused former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid, and AC Milan star Rafael Leao of making advances towards her.

The Albanian influencer, who is a Real Madrid fan, revealed that the football stars slid into her DM on different occasions.

The 22-year-old has over 6.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

The French-born model rose to fame in March 2020 with her first video on TikTok, attracting millions of views. Her current net worth is almost $1 million, per Sportsdunia.

Melissa and Vinicius

Melissa M revealed that Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. invited her to his house in Spain to play paddle tennis after a match with his club, Real Madrid.

According to Tribuna, the 22-year-old said she tipped the former Brazil U20 to win the Ballon d'Or over Manchester City midfielder in 2024.

She added that Vinicius Jr sent other nasty messages, which she will not be able to read out. She said:

"Vini sent me a DM. I just came back from the stadium, I am going home now, and don't know what I will do next.

"Thank you for the invitation, but I don't feel like coming. I still hope you are okay and you were amazing in the last game. I am sure you will win the Ballon d'Or."

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has been single since 2024, despite the recurring links to TV personality Maju Mazalli.

The 24-year-old scored a total of 19 goals for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season per Transfermarkt.

Rafael Leao of Portugal poses for a photo with the trophy as Bruno Fernandes takes his photo after the 2025 UEFA Nations League Final against Spain. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA.

Melissa and Leao

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been accused by OnlyFans model Melissa of texting her.

According to gsm_hq, the TikTok influencer claimed she replied to the Portuguese football player once after.

She revealed that the 2025 UEFA Nations League winner was unhappy because she left his messages unread.

Leo is currently single after breaking up with Ines Rebelo. The winger scored eight goals and eight assists in 34 matches for the Italian giants per Transfermarkt.

Melissa and Benzema

The model revealed that Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema sent her a message.

She explained that the former Real Madrid captain sent her a hi and did not push further.

The French player has been linked to Algerian-French actress Lyna Khoudri, but nothing was official until this year per Mundodeportivo.

