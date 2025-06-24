Broda Shaggi has shared his latest skit content, consisting of Super Eagles stars like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Stanley Nwabali

The skit maker was part of the celebrities who graced Troost-Ekong Foundation’s second annual charity match on Sunday evening, June 22

Broda Shaggi took instructions from a Super Eagles assistant coach to mark out Bayern Leverkusen star during the star-studded match

Skit maker and content creator Samuel Perry, aka Broda Shaggi, created commotion during the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos.

The skit maker proceeded into the dressing room where Team Green was preparing for the encounter against Team Green as he mistakenly stepped on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who reacted instantly.

Broda Shaggi tried to start a conversation with 2013 AFCON Brown Ideye, but the former Super Eagles star seemed uninterested.

He tried to hide the boot of his teammates to secure a place in the starting lineup, but he was caught immediately.

During the match, Broda Shaggi, who was on the bench with Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, begged for a selfie from the Galatasaray forward, which he obliged.

As seen in a viral video, he went further by trying to get Osimhen's number, but was presented by his bodyguard.

Man of the Match Ayodeji Makun instructed the skit maker to warm up by doing some push-ups by the sideline before Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede introduced Broda Shaggi, a defender.

Ogunmodede instructed Broda Shaggi to prevent Victor Boniface and Ahmed Musa from operating from the left wing, per Brila FM. The skit maker followed the tactics of the coach as he hacked down the Bayern Leverkusen star, which resulted in a free kick and a yellow card.

Big names like Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins, Victor Osimhen, ODUMODUBLVCK, and many others were present on the pitch and stands, Premium Times reports.

Boda Shaggi applauds Troost-Ekong

The skit maker lauded Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong for putting up a memorable match, which united football stars and top celebrities.

Broda Shaggi said the players, including his teammates, were all jealous of his football potential. He wrote:

"Jealousy too much from all these players. 😒

"We will all meet on the field for Champions League when i play number 10 for Chelsea next season 🙄.

"I played for passion yesterday and i had so much fun on the pitch. Thanks @wtroostekong for putting this together for Charity. God bless all you do brother 🤍✨."

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

aycomedian said:

"See teammate wey them give me😂😂😂😂."

princenelsonenwerem wrote:

"You wan kuku keee am 😂."

amb_merlyn added:

"Ha! Why you come dey press him neck nau 🤣🤣🤣."

jklights_joker said:

"Kuku kill am as you don collect card 😂😂."

According to Soccernet, this year's match, backed by brands like NoOnes, Power Horse, Puma, and BFA Sports, is another step in using football as a force for good.

Broda Shaggi faults referee at 2023 AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Broda Shaggi shared his opinion as Nigeria's Super Eagles returned to action at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, January 22.

Broda Shaggi reacted to the scoreline shared on Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page, saying the Super Eagles missed numerous goal chances against Guinea-Bissau.

The skit maker, who said he was not happy with the outcome, noted that at some point during the match, he was asking if jazz, aka juju, was buried at Guinea-Bissua's goalpost, making it difficult for the Super Eagles to score.

Source: Legit.ng