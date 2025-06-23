Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa stunned the fans with his incredible pace during the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos on Sunday evening, June 22

Ahmed Musa provided an assist for Kelechi Iheanacho as Team White defeated Team Green 6-5 during the encounter

Football fans in Lagos are having a second thought on why the Kano Pillars forward remains relevant in Eric Chelle's team

Ahmed Musa entertained the crowd with his insane pace at the Troost-Ekong Foundation’s second annual charity match in Lagos on Sunday evening, June 22.

The Super Eagles captain played for Team White alongside William Troost-Ekong, Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo, Oghenekaro Etebo, and others.

Musa faced Team Green, which boasted of Super Eagles number 1 goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Wilfred Ndidi, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Simon, Brown Ideye, and other celebrities.

Musa provides assist for Iheanacho

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa put up one of the best performances at the charity match, loaded with ex and present football stars.

In a post on X, the Kano Pillars captain provided a superb assist for midfielder Kelechi Iheanacho after beating TV host Chuey Chu on the left flank.

The 2013 AFCON winner faked goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali before laying the pass inside the penalty box.

After scoring the goal, the Sevilla midfielder took a boy as a sign of respect for the 32-year-old.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, who was probably waiting for the pass, failed to jubilate with the duo of Musa and Iheanacho; instead went to shake hands with the other player.

Reactions trail Ahmed Musa's performance

Football fans in Lagos have reacted to the performance level of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa during a charity match.

A X user said the pace of the winger reminded him of the match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while another said Musa still possesses the speed needed in Super Eagles squad.

@WordIntegrity_2 said:

"That trademark speed is still there."

@AyanrinolaOlu1 wrote:

"That slide man needs to be attend to... Please check on him."

@Really_Ridwan added:

"Russia 2018.

"Nigeria vs Iceland."

@jiballer_rufus said:

"See Ahmed Musa Pace😂 .

"We are no where near professional footballers."

@black_royalty96 wrote:

"E still dey body."

@SylvesterN57627 added:

"Musa still get speed oo 🤯."

Ahmed Musa made a return to the Super Eagles squad under Eric Chelle during the Unity Cup in Lagos, per Leadership.

According to Nation Sports, the 32-year-old played against Ghana but left camp to marry his fourth wife in Kano state.

Odoekwu says Musa deserves more

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian journalist Joseph Odoekwu has stated that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should have left Ahmed Musa out of the 39-man provisional list released on March 4, rather than including him only to drop him later.

Odoekwu criticised the decision, calling it disrespectful to exclude the team captain from the final 23-man squad.

He emphasised that the 2013 AFCON winner could have shared his wealth of experience with the team and served as a valuable ambassador for the NPFL.

