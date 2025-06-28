Jhon Duran will leave Al-Nassr and join Fenerbahce six months after joining the club for €77 million

The Saudi Pro League club chose the Colombian striker over Nigerian forward Victor Boniface in January

Super Eagles star Boniface is one of the names under consideration by Cristiano Ronaldo’s team as replacement

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has become the target for Al-Nassr, with Jhon Duran set to leave Saudi Arabia after just six months at the club.

Al-Nassr were in the market for a striker in January, and had the option to sign Boniface or Duran, reaching an agreement with both on personal terms before choosing the Colombian.

Victor Boniface training at Bayer Leverkusen's complex last season. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian bounced off the disappointment and completed the season with Bayer Leverkusen, but has been heavily linked to a departure this summer, with Premier League clubs interested.

However, his future could take a different direction with the latest update from Saudi Arabia involving Al-Nassr and Jhon Duran.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Aston Villa striker will leave the club after six months and is in discussion with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce over a loan move.

Al-Nassr reignite interest in Boniface

Cristiano Ronaldo's team have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce, subject to personal terms agreement, and have began the hunt for a new striker this summer.

According to CBS Sports, the Knights have Nigerian forward Boniface at the top of their list, with the striker facing an uncertain future at Bayer Leverkusen after the departure of Xabi Alonso.

The initial agreed salary between the two parties in January was €15 million (₦27.75 billion) net per season, but the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star could demand more.

If Al-Nassr decide to pursue the move, it could be completed for around €60 million which was agreed in January, with Bayer Leverkusen unlikely to demand for more.

What Boniface said about failed Saudi move

The Super Eagles forward appeared undisturbed by the collapsed transfer while sharing about it in an interview with Sports Boom in February.

He admitted that there was interest and calculations here and there, but he was focused on completing the season strongly with Leverkusen.

Jhon Duran and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Kawasaki Frontale. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

“Transfer rumours are normal in football. It’s always flattering when big clubs show interest, but my focus right now is 100% on Bayer Leverkusen,” he said.

“A lot of calculations have also happened here and there, but I love playing here, and I want to give my best to the team. What happens in the future will happen, but for now, my mind is only on helping Leverkusen achieve our goals.”

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Cristiano Ronaldo blocked the move for Boniface after picking Duran over him when he was consulted after agreement with both strikers.

Ten Hag decides Boniface’s future

Legit.ng reported that ten Hag decided Boniface’s future after the former Manchester United manager replaced Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen head coach.

There were reports that the striker could be on his way out, but that Dutch manager is interested in having him stay, but would be powerless to stop him if he wants to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng