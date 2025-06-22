Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu showed off his football skills at the #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos on Sunday evening, June 22

Governor Sanwo-Olu was among the top dignitaries who graced the football match put together by the Troost-Ekong Foundation

Super Eagles stars, including Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Moses Simon, and Wilfred Ndidi, were all present in solidarity with William Troost-Ekong

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu entertained the spectators at the #PlayForPurpose charity match put together by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu showed off his football skills during the official kick-off of the star-studded match.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Chairman, National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, was introduced to the players by Ekong.

William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria reacts to defeat after the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match against Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Sanwo-Olu shook hands with Team Green, consisting of Super Eagles players like Wilfred Ndidi, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Simon, Brown Ideye, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, while Team Green had Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins, John Ogu, and Victor Boniface.

Sanwo-Olu hails Troost-Ekong

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong for supporting underprivileged children in society.

In a post on X, Sanwo-Olu said the charity match has created opportunities for younger players to have hope and a future.

The Governor said the player is leading by example on and off the pitch. He said:

"Today, I attended the Troost-Ekong Foundation Charity Match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan and I even showed off a bit of my football skills on the pitch.

"This initiative, #PlayForPurpose, led by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, is about using football as a force for good, supporting underprivileged children and creating opportunities where hope may be limited.

"Well done to William and the Troost-Ekong Foundation for leading with heart and purpose.

"I commend William for leading by example, on and off the pitch. Lagos stands with you. Let’s build the future of Nigerian sports together."

William Toost-Ekong of Nigeria looks on during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to sports

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to investing in sports.

According to Firstnewsonline, Sanwo-Olu revealed that sports can be used as tools for empowering the youth and creating real opportunities. He said:

"As Governor, I remain committed to investing in sports not just as recreation, but as a tool for youth empowerment, social development, and community impact.

"In Lagos State, sports is more than just a game. It’s a powerful tool for youth development, community building, and creating real opportunities. We’re committed to upgrading facilities, investing in grassroots talent, and partnering with those who share this vision."

Lagos State finished 6th position with 38 gold, 43 silver, and 88 bronze medals at the 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, per NSF.

Source: Legit.ng