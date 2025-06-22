Victor Boniface stunned fans with a cheeky penalty against Stanley Nwabali during the star-studded #PlayForPurpose charity match in Lagos

The Troost-Ekong Foundation event drew a powerful lineup of celebrities and football legends, all united for a cause

The game aimed to support underprivileged children through football, with major sponsorship backing from Puma

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, was the place to be on Sunday, June 22, as football royalty and entertainment celebrities gathered for the Troost-Ekong Foundation’s second annual charity match.

With the theme #PlayForPurpose, the game was not just about goals and showboating, it was about giving back to the community and empowering underprivileged children through football.

Victor Boniface runs with the ball with teammate Kelechi Iheanacho behind him during the charity game in Lagos. Photo credit: Muzamil Raji

Source: Twitter

The foundation, established by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, hosted a match filled with excitement and unity.

Big names like Anthony Joshua, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins, Victor Osimhen, ODUMODUBLVCK, Falz, Flavour, and many others graced the pitch and stands, Premium Times reports.

But amidst all the glamour, Victor Boniface’s cheeky penalty that humiliated Stanley Nwabali, Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper, was one moment that stood out and sent fans into a frenzy.

Boniface’s bold moment goes viral

In one of the most memorable moments of the match, Ahmed Musa was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, resulting in a penalty for Team White. What followed was pure drama and creativity.

Boniface, fresh off a decent season with Bayer Leverkusen, stepped up to take the spot-kick.

As he approached the ball with his right foot, fans expected a powerful finish, but Boniface had other ideas.

In a dazzling twist, he faked the shot with his right and struck the ball with his left, catching Nwabali unaware.

The goal instantly went viral, with clips circulating across social media platforms as fans praised Boniface for his audacity, technique, and confidence.

It was a goal that stole the show and had everyone, including teammates and opponents, laughing and applauding.

Football for a greater cause

While Boniface's goal lit up the stadium, the true victory was off the pitch.

The Troost-Ekong Foundation continues to raise awareness and resources for disadvantaged children across Nigeria.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare and Sikiru Alimi were also present for the charity game in Onikan, Lagos. Photo by Muzamil Raji

Source: Twitter

According to Soccernet, this year's match, backed by brands like NoOnes, Power Horse, Puma, and BFA Sports, is another step in using football as a force for good.

Beyond the fun and friendly competition, the event reminded fans and players alike of the power of sport to uplift lives and unite communities.

Boniface may have embarrassed Nwabali, but the real win was for the kids the foundation supports.

Source: Legit.ng