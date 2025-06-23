AI tool ChatGPT has predicted that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will win their first FIFA World Cup in the year 2058

The prediction has forced Nigerians to flood social media with disbelief, laughter, and mixed emotions

ChatGPT’s prediction comes amid Nigeria’s shaky 2026 World Cup qualification hopes

Nigerians have been left amused and a little hopeful after ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular artificial intelligence tool, predicted that the Super Eagles will win the FIFA World Cup in 2058.

The bold prediction has sparked massive reactions online, with many fans finding the idea both hilarious and depressing.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been predicted as one of the teams that will win the FIFA World Cup in the coming years by ChatGPT. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Super Eagles have been tipped to win the FIFA World Cup in 2058, four years after Italy in 2054.

Argentina has been tipped to retain the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Brazil (2030), France (2034), Germany (2038), Spain (2042), England (2046), and the Netherlands (2050) are backed to win subsequent tournaments.

How has Nigeria fared at the World Cup?

The year 2058 is 33 years away, and for a football-loving nation that has long yearned for international glory, the timeline feels like a cruel joke.

Nigeria, a country known for its raw football talent and passionate supporters, has yet to progress beyond the Round of 16 in any World Cup appearance.

The country’s most promising runs came in 1994, 1998, and 2014, where they reached the knockout stages but fell short of further glory.

The Super Eagles made their first World Cup appearance in 1994 and have since qualified for six of the last eight editions, missing only 2006 and 2022.

How Nigerians reacted to ChatGPT’s prediction

Once the news broke, social media exploded with reactions ranging from humour to outright sarcasm.

One user tweeted:

“I saw one flag there and that’s how I know it won’t work”

Another wrote:

“Wetin Nigeria dey do for there😂😂”

Another user wrote:

“Would have believed it until I saw dirty Nigeria in there”

Some fans took it in stride, using memes and GIFs to mock the current state of the Super Eagles.

Others, however, viewed it as a challenge to the football authorities and players to start making long-term plans to prove AI wrong, or maybe right, just a little earlier.

A wake-up call for Nigeria?

While the prediction may be light-hearted, it inadvertently highlights the current struggles of the Nigerian national team.

The Super Eagles, led by Kelechi Iheanacho, lift the Unity Cup trophy after emerging as champions in the mini-football tournament in London. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are currently six points behind South Africa in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and risk missing the tournament for the second time in a row.

For many, the 2058 prediction serves as a reminder that without real investment, better football management, and a working structure, Nigeria’s World Cup dream will remain a far-off fantasy.

Chelle optimistic Nigeria will qualify

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has voiced a strong belief that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a disappointing start to their campaign in the qualifiers.

Under the tutelage of Finidi George and Austine Eguavoen, Nigeria went winless in their first four qualifying matches, including frustrating draws against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe.

However, Chelle’s arrival appears to have injected new energy into the Nigerian squad, starting with a solid 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng