Funke Akindele went on a drop ride at Disneyland despite saying she never wanted to experience one

Her son Zion was terrified mid-ride, and the actress tried to encourage him while hiding her own fear

After the ride ended, Akindele sat down and refused to go again as others returned for a second round

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has opened up about a nerve-wracking moment she experienced with her son Zion during a Disneyland outing, admitting she had to mask her own terror just to keep him calm.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026, the mother of two said she was at Disneyland alongside Zion and her other son Zack, who spent that time with his father. Akindele has always maintained that drop rides are a hard no for her, and Zion echoed the same feelings on the day.

Reactions as Funke Akindele shares Disleyland experience. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

However, their father reportedly brushed off their hesitation, insisting there was nothing to worry about and encouraging everyone to go on the ride together.

Funke Akindele's Disneyland scare

Against her better judgment, the actress agreed. Midway through the ride, it dropped suddenly, sending Zion into a panic. The actress immediately began shouting words of encouragement to her son, trying to steady his nerves in real time.

Funke Akindele sets to go back to Nigeria after holiday in Disneyland. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

But behind the brave front, she was just as terrified. "I was just pretending; even I was about to die, but I had to be strong for Zion," she revealed, describing how she pushed through her own fear purely for her son's sake.

The moment the ride came to a stop, Akindele sat down and did not move. While the rest of the group enthusiastically queued up for another go, she made it clear she was done for the day.

Funke Akindele packs up and heads home

Akindele shared the story as she was wrapping up her Disneyland trip, noting that she was already in her hotel room packing to return home for work. She signed off the update with a lighthearted but firm summary: "That is all in Disneyland."

The candid account struck a chord with many who have experienced the very same internal conflict between parental composure and personal fear, choosing to hold it together for a child while quietly falling apart on the inside.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her Disneyland trip wth her family:

Ronke Oshodi shares what Funke Akindele did for her

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke opened up about the private acts of generosity she says she has experienced from her colleague, Funke Akindele.

Speaking during a podcast interview, Oshodi Oke revealed that Akindele gave her a significant amount of money while she was ill, stressing that the gesture was made privately and without publicity.

The actress also claimed that Akindele extends her generosity to people outside her immediate circle, including strangers who reach out to her on Instagram. According to Oshodi Oke, the filmmaker often assists people quietly without seeking recognition or public praise for her actions.

Source: Legit.ng