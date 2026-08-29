New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined specific visa categories that work visa holders can sponsor for their partners and dependent children

The type of work visa a foreigner holds determines whether they are eligible to support family members at all

Holders of certain visa types, including the Accredited Employer Work Visa, must meet additional job requirements before sponsoring a family member

Foreigners living and working in New Zealand may be able to bring their partners and children along, but the rules depend entirely on the type of work visa they hold.

New Zealand's immigration authority has published guidance outlining the four visa categories that work visa holders can typically sponsor for their family members, along with the conditions that apply to each.

New Zealand Announces 4 Ways Foreigners With Work Visas Can Bring Family Into Country

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4 Visas Work Visa Holders Can Support

According to the official guidance, a person on a valid New Zealand work visa can generally support the following for their family:

1. A visitor visa for their partner

2. A work visa for their partner

3. Visitor visas for their dependent children

4. Student visas for their dependent children

One key detail applies across all four options: the visas granted to family members will expire on the same date as the primary holder's work visa, meaning the family's legal stay is directly tied to the duration of the sponsor's permit.

Which Visa Holders Face Extra Requirements

Not every work visa holder is automatically eligible to bring family into the country. The immigration authority has flagged three specific visa types where additional conditions apply before a family member's application can be supported.

Holders of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and the Essential Skills Work Visa (ESWV) must ensure their job meets certain requirements before they can sponsor a partner or child. The guidance does not grant blanket eligibility for these visa categories; the nature of the employment itself becomes a deciding factor.

Those on a Specific Purpose Work Visa may also face additional requirements, though the authority notes this depends on individual circumstances.

For most other work visa types, the process is more straightforward, with holders able to support family visas without needing to clear extra employment-related hurdles.

The immigration authority advises applicants to confirm whether their specific visa type permits family sponsorship before submitting any applications on a family member's behalf.

Source: Legit.ng