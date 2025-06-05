Eric Chelle believes Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a terrible start in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles must win all remaining four matches and hope group leaders South Africa drop points to qualify

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Uyo on September 3, then travel to play Group C leaders South Africa on September 7

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has voiced a strong belief that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a disappointing start to their campaign in the qualifiers.

Under the tutelage of Finidi George and Austine Eguavoen, Nigeria went winless in their first four qualifying matches, including frustrating draws against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe.

Nigeria Coach Eric Chelle is confident the Super Eagles can turn around their fortunes in the World Cup qualifiers and pick the ticket. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

However, Chelle’s arrival appears to have injected new energy into the Nigerian squad, starting with a solid 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali, Daily Post reports.

The 47-year-old Malian tactician has shifted the focus away from past setbacks and onto the next crucial fixtures.

With just four matches left in the qualification series, Chelle maintains that Nigeria’s destiny is still in their hands, provided they win all their remaining games and hope for slip-ups from group leaders South Africa.

Chelle eyes Rwanda and South Africa matches

According to FIFA.com, South Africa currently leads the group with a six-point cushion over Nigeria, making their upcoming clash against the Super Eagles a potential decider.

Chelle has acknowledged the importance of the game against Bafana Bafana, describing it as a “must-win” battle for the three-time African champions.

However, the 47-year-old manager remains grounded, insisting that the immediate priority for the Super Eagles is the match against Rwanda on September 3rd at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Channels reports.

“It’s an obligation to win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” Chelle said.

“South Africa are a good side, but we cannot afford to let them play. First, we beat Rwanda, then we face South Africa.”

The Super Eagles’ next two qualifiers, against Rwanda and South Africa, will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Unity Cup win brings confidence

Nigeria’s recent success at the Unity Cup in London may prove vital in building momentum for the crucial matches in September.

Eric Chelle celebrates winning the Unity Cup mini-tournament with the Super Eagles players in London. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

The tournament win has lifted Nigeria’s morale and allowed Chelle to experiment with tactics and players ahead of September’s double-header against Rwanda and South Africa.

Both games in September require limited room for error, and the Super Eagles are expected to come out with renewed purpose to get maximum points or miss a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

Chelle expose weaknesses in Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has identified a key weakness in the Super Eagles team ahead of the international friendly match against Russia.

Nigeria won the 2025 Unity Cup after beating West African rivals Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final and Jamaica on penalties in the final after a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelle disclosed Nigeria conceded so many goals during these Unity games, especially when they lost the ball, and we couldn’t win it back and after a cross.

