Popular TikTok streamer and influencer Hamzat Habeeb, better known as Peller, has thrown his weight behind the Super Falcons ahead of the WAFCON

Interim coach Justine Madugu released his final squad list for the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday, June 20

Six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala makes a return after being frozen out of the squad for months

Super Falcons of Nigeria are aiming to win their tenth title at the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco from July 5 to 26.

The interim coach announced his 24-woman squad, consisting of surprise inclusions like Asisat Oshoala, who is gunning for her fourth title, and experienced Francisca Ordega.

Nigeria will face North African giants Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu is present during their international friendly match against the Fennecs of Algeria in Ikenne, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Last October, Super Falcons defeated Algeria 6-1 over two legs, with both games played in Ikenne and Lagos, Nigeria. Liaoning Shenyang forward Folashade Ijamilusi scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win in the second leg, per Premium Times.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their pre-WAFCON friendly held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Tuesday, June 3, according to The Cable.

Peller drums support for Falcons

Peller, a Nigerian TikTok streamer and influencer, has urged the Super Falcons to win their tenth title in Morocco.

In a post on X, the Nigerian social media star called on Nigerians to support the team with the same passion they exert for the Super Eagles.

The popular TikTok streamer, who is a huge fan of Asisat Oshoala, said nothing can stop the team from excelling. He said:

"Guys, the WAFCON is starting again. We want our women to take the title again because this will be the tenth time.

"We hope they lift the title in Morocco. I would like you all to support the team with everything."

Super Falcons have departed for their final training camp in Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday morning, June 22.

The Nigeria Football Federation said it has sealed two friendly matches for the women's national team.

According to Nation Sports, Super Falcons will face Portugal on Monday, June 23, before squaring up against Black Queens of Ghana in Morocco on Sunday, 29th June.

Rasheedat Ajibade looks on as Super Falcons defeat Cameroon 2-0 in an international friendly match in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Momoh says Falcons can lift the title

Nigeria sports journalist Abdul Momoh said the Super Falcons stand a better chance of winning their tenth title.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Momoh said their fourth-place finish at the last WAFCON will inspire the team to perform better in the 13th edition. He said:

"Super Falcons are the best women's team in Africa; forget about the noise South Africa and Zambia are making.

"The players are psychologically ready for the game because they will want to better their fourth-place finish at the last edition. It is our prayer that the team win and cement their position as the Queen of African football."

