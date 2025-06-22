Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen led other Nigerian players to his teammate's charity outreach in Ajegunle, Lagos state, on Saturday, June 21

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi bankrolls the annual Maracana Children Fest in collaboration with Nathaniel Idowu Foundation

Children displayed their football skills in front of the football stars across 19 five-a-side pitches

Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare, William Troost-Ekong, and other football stars were present at the Maracana Children's Fest on Saturday.

The Super Eagles stars came in solidarity to support Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in Ajegule, Lagos state.

The presence of the Galatasaray star brought joy to the faces of over 4,000 children present at the venue. The children, in large numbers, walked from the entrance of the gate to the pitch, chanting the name of the Super Eagles forward.

Osimhen, Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, Tolu Arokodare, Victor Boniface and other dignitaries joined the children for two exhibition matches.

Ndidi was involved in the development of the Maracana Stadium, including the unveling of new facilities by Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, plus the donation of hostels for young players.

Ndidi excited with turnout

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said he wants to inspire a new generation of football stars.

According to Punch, the Leicester player said the presence of the players will inspire the younger players to greatness.

The former Genk star said the choice of the Maracana stadium as the venue for the project is due to the legacy of producing players for Nigeria. He said via Eagle Online:

"I am so excited and amazed. The Maracana Children Fest has improved over the past two years as it is usually held in June or December.

"The excitement on the faces of the children when they saw Super Eagles stars are heart-warming. It is something they truly look forward to every year.

"Our aim is to focus more on the kids, and invest in their future. Seeing someone like Victor Osimhen means a lot to them.

Troost-Ekong visits Ajegunle for first time

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong revealed that he is visiting Ajegunle for the first time due to the football clinic.

According to Nation Sports, the Al-Kholood defender lauded Wilfred Ndidi for giving back to his society. He said:

"This is my first time here in Ajegunle area and i'm amazed at the level of work done here. I came with my kids to see this part of Lagos as well.

"It’s encouraging for us to come here and continue the work.”

Legit.ng compiled reactions of Osimhen at the Maracana Stadium. Read them below:

@IgboanuE said:

"Osimhen bowled down to avoid wahala again, before Nigerian will say he disrespected someone again."

@familyman018 wrote:

"Since VDM has called out Davido,Burna boy and Wizkid for there impact in the country others have started doing the needful."

@Demayornation added:

"U all being negative here .. his attending a necessary visit and this is his country.. so the football club doesn’t have anything against him , because this our lifestyle.."

@nybensea101 said:

"Smart boy baba they go ajegunle he put diamonds chain for house 🤣🤣."

@OshaaFX said:

"Omo mi Idan buruku PROMAX.

"Ogo Pluto 🫶🏾."

Osimhen shares touching story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen opened up about his rise from a humble beginning to becoming one of the richest and highest-paid footballers in Nigeria.

Osimhen revealed how he fetched water for individuals and washed gutters for a living.

