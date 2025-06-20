Former Nigerian U-17 star Ibanga Mbetobong Samuel has sued the NFF for ₦2 billion over a career-ending injury he sustained while playing for the national team in 2010

Samuel, who now struggles to survive as a butcher and scrap dealer, said the NFF abandoned him despite several pleas for medical help

The case, filed at the Federal High Court in Owerri, was adjourned after the NFF failed to appear in court

Owerri, Imo state- A former Nigerian Golden Eaglets player, Ibanga Mbetobong Samuel, has taken legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation over a career-threatening injury he sustained while playing for the country at the U-17 level in 2010.

Legit.ng learned that Samuel is demanding N2,000,000,000 (Two Billion Naira) after a career-threatening injury he sustained while playing for the country at the U-17 level in 2010. Samuel describes the treatment he received after serving his country as “inhuman and degrading treatment”.

Exclusive: "Struggling To Feed," Former Nigeria U-17 Star Sues NFF For N2 Billion

Source: Instagram

The suit was filed before the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo state, with case number FHC/OW/FHR/30/2025.

Legit.ng obtained copies of the court filings, in which the applicant, a native of Akwa Ibom state who now resides in Owerri, recounted how his dream of becoming a professional footballer was destroyed by negligence and abandonment from the NFF.

Samuel described the experience as "a betrayal by a country I proudly served.” He narrated that he was a student of the Kwara State Football Academy when he was called up to the national U-17 team.

The former footballer explained that he sustained the injury during a match against the Republic of Congo in Pointe Noire, under the NFF’s authority and supervision.

The document obtained by Legit.ng reads

“The refusal by the respondent(The Nigerian Football Federation) to treat and/or sponsor the treatment of the applicant for a knee injury sustained by the applicant while playing for Nigeria’s U-17 National Team on 29th August 2010, amounts to inhuman and degrading treatment."

Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

“The applicant was left to his fate and was not catered for by the respondent under whose authority and watch the applicant discharged his services,”

“Rather than treat the applicant or sponsor the applicant’s treatment, the respondent opted to dismiss and did dismiss the applicant for underperformance.”

“The applicant has ceased to play football till date and is now incapable of engaging in any serious labour to be able to cater for his aging mother and sustain a daily life for himself,” the court filing stated..

The suit further explained that Samuel, the applicant, has since been subjected to dehumanised conditions.

"Mbetobong’s condition has since worsened, and he says the untreated knee injury causes him daily pain and prevents him from climbing stairs or engaging in physical activity."

“The applicant is traumatized, dejected and dehumanized by the neglect of the respondent to compensate him,” the suit added.

According to the suit, the injury was so severe that Mbetobong eventually began using crutches and later a wheelchair.

Bukola Saraki paid for my surgery - Samuel

Samuel further alleged that several appeals made by him to the NFF met deaf ears, as only aid from the then Kwara state governor, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the director of the Kwara Football Academy paid for his surgery in 2011

He said:

Several appeals for support were ignored by the NFF. It was only after intervention by the then Kwara State Governor, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Director of the Kwara Football Academy, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye, that he was able to undergo surgery at the University College Hospital in Ibadan in November 2011.

Former footballer, now a butcher

The surgery provided temporary relief, but doctors warned him to quit football or risk losing his leg.

The former footballer, who has now switched to being a butcher and dealing in scraps at local markets, said the injury has left him emotionally and physically broken.

“I sell meat and collect metal scraps to survive. This is not the life I envisioned when I wore the green and white jersey of Nigeria,” he stated in his application to the court.

“I can’t run. I can’t climb. Some days, I can’t even stand. And they left me like this for 15 years.”

NFF fails to appear in court

Legit.ng gathered that when the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the NFF failed to appear and was not represented by counsel.

In a status update sent by Mbetobong’s legal counsel, Barr. Ephraim C. Okafor, to Legit.ng, the court’s position was made clear as the court ordered a fresh hearing notice to be issued.

“The case came up for definite hearing as earlier scheduled. However, the Respondent (NFF) was not in court and was not represented by counsel,” the update read.

“In view of their absence despite the matter being fixed for definite hearing, the Honourable Court ordered that a fresh Hearing Notice be issued and served on the Respondent. The matter has been adjourned to 16th July 2025 for definite hearing.”

