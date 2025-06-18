Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), pledging to serve Nigeria with integrity

Al-Mustapha highlighted the need for strong leadership, unity, and sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s challenges, sharing his commitment to rebuild the nation amid growing concerns

The SDP expressed optimism about Al-Mustapha’s candidacy, with the party’s state chairman asserting that the party would be a significant contender in the upcoming election

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has formally announced his intention to run for president in the 2027 general elections.

He will be contesting under the banner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abacha's CSO Declares Intention to Contest Against Tinubu in 2027, Mentions Party

Al-Mustapha emphasises commitment to national service

During a strategic meeting with the Niger State executive committee of the SDP and his supporters in Minna on Tuesday, June 18, Al-Mustapha shared his vision for the country's future.

He expressed his deep concern for the current state of Nigeria and voiced a strong determination to serve with integrity and a renewed vision.

“I am pained and deeply concerned about the current state of the nation. However, with the right direction and commitment, Nigeria can rise again. Though the road ahead may be rough, together we can rebuild the Nigeria we all deserve,” he declared.

A call for national unity and strong leadership

Al-Mustapha framed the meeting as part of a larger strategy to engage stakeholders across the country in preparation for the 2027 elections.

In a statement released by his campaign's media director, Jubril Umar Sanda, Al-Mustapha was described as “fully prepared for the journey ahead, ready to serve with integrity, courage, and a clear plan for progress.”

A visit to flood victims as a sign of leadership

On his way to Mokwa, Al-Mustapha stopped in Minna to offer his condolences to the victims of a recent flood disaster in the area.

Over 200 people were displaced, and property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

Al-Mustapha highlighted the urgent need for strong leadership and sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s complex challenges.

SDP’s optimism ahead of the 2027 election

The SDP’s State Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Yakubu Yarima, expressed support for Al-Mustapha’s declaration, praising his commitment to national service.

“We are confident that with credible candidates and a clear vision, the SDP will be a force to reckon with in 2027,” Yarima said.

Al-Mustapha's announcement adds to the increasing number of political figures positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 race.

As the country faces growing demands for effective governance and national renewal, it remains to be seen how Al-Mustapha’s campaign will resonate with voters across the country.

Source: Legit.ng