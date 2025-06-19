A transfer expert has given reasons why Chelsea and Manchester United are yet to sign Nigerian international Victor Osimhen

English journalist David Ornstein has cited reasons why Premier League giants are yet to secure the services of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen won the heart of football fans in Turkish after winning a domestic double with Galatasaray, winning the Golden Boot award after scoring 37 goals in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is currently Nigeria’s second-highest goal scorer with 25 goals, behind late Rashidi Yekini.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super League match against Bodrum at Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Seskim Photo/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s salary and character scaring PL clubs- Ornstein

Football journalist David Ornstein revealed that Premier League clubs are not interested in signing Osimhen due to the salary placed on the forward by Napoli.

According to Punch, Ornstein said Osimhen would not be able to play under a strict coach because of his character.

The transfer expert stressed that Manchester United and Arsenal admire the exploits of the 26-year-old who dominated the Serie A and the Super Lig. He said via The Athletic FC Podcast:

We don't know for certain because Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked to the striker because he is a top player, but we all know that admiring a player doesn't translate into signing.

"The stumbling block for the English Premier League clubs seems to be, one, the salary expectations, and two, maybe he’s not deemed to be the right character for them in terms of the profile, age, where he fits into the team, the dressing room and many factors involved in these scenarios."

Victor Osimhen of Napoli yells during the Serie A match against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Al Hilal and Galatasaray want Osimhen- Ornstein

Football expert David Ornstein believes Al Hilal and Galatasaray are desperate to sign Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal from Napoli.

According to Goal, the Saudi Arabia club have improved their offer for the Super Eagles striker with a €50 million per year contract offer.

Ornstein revealed that the Saudi Pro League winners stand a chance of landing the forward before the end of the FIFA Club World Cup. He said:

“Super Lig champions Galatasaray want to make Osimhen’s deal permanent, that is if they can make the finances work out.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have been pursuing the situation very aggressively. Osimhen’s earlier decline doesn’t seem to have dissuaded Al-Hilal; they could get deals done before the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup if they get there.”

Agent explains Osimhen's move to Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian media claimed that agent George Gardi was responsible for brokering the deal that took the Super Eagles striker to Turkey.

FIFA-registered agent Mithat Halis has downplayed Gardi’s influence in the deal, but instead praised Osimhen's former Napoli teammate for pushing the deal.

Halis also reflected on Osimhen's interest in the Premier League, where about four clubs have stated their desire to sign the former LOSC Lille striker.

Source: Legit.ng